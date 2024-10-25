Premier League Gameweek 9: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen throw down six bets on six matches for Gameweek 9 in the Premier League. Before getting to the tasty matchup between Arsenal and Liverpool, they discuss five other games from the weekend, including what seems to be a few toss ups. There's even a discussion on betting Manchester City and Southampton.

Chris starts with betting on a couple of the bigger home favorites. Brentford are home against a depleted Ipswich Town side, while Manchester City are -1000 to beat Southampton. Given the inflated odds, Chris had to get creative for his Man City bet, while it's a little different situation for Brentford, who have gotten back Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen in recent weeks.

Adam went deep into the struggles of Aston Villa and Manchester United following midweek European matches. Will those struggles continue with a couple tricky matchups? Bournemouth are fresh off a win against Arsenal, while West Ham will be looking for three points at home against an inconsistent United side.

Finally, they have discussion and what will happen between Arsenal and Liverpool. Given the injuries to Arsenal, Liverpool seem like the better side despite being away from home. However, there remains a question on the status of Bukayo Saka.

For more bets, check out Corners & Wagers and Adam's weekly article.

Adam provided four extra bets for the week, looking at corners specifically in a few different matches.