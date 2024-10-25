Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Premier League Gameweek 9: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

Premier League Gameweek 9: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on October 25, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen throw down six bets on six matches for Gameweek 9 in the Premier League. Before getting to the tasty matchup between Arsenal and Liverpool, they discuss five other games from the weekend, including what seems to be a few toss ups. There's even a discussion on betting Manchester City and Southampton. 

Chris starts with betting on a couple of the bigger home favorites. Brentford are home against a depleted Ipswich Town side, while Manchester City are -1000 to beat Southampton. Given the inflated odds, Chris had to get creative for his Man City bet, while it's a little different situation for Brentford, who have gotten back Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen in recent weeks.

Adam went deep into the struggles of Aston Villa and Manchester United following midweek European matches. Will those struggles continue with a couple tricky matchups? Bournemouth are fresh off a win against Arsenal, while West Ham will be looking for three points at home against an inconsistent United side.

Finally, they have discussion and what will happen between Arsenal and Liverpool. Given the injuries to Arsenal, Liverpool seem like the better side despite being away from home. However, there remains a question on the status of Bukayo Saka.

For more bets, check out Corners & Wagers and Adam's weekly article.

Adam provided four extra bets for the week, looking at corners specifically in a few different matches. 

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Oct. 26: Here We Go Again
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Oct. 26: Here We Go Again
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Oct. 26
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Oct. 26
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 9
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 9
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 9
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 9