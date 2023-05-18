Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 37

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

According to my numbers, there are only 10 Premier League teams left with something to play for, give or take one or two, depending how you look at the top of the table. That means it's sometimes impossible to provide bets on a match three days in advance without any idea of possible lineup rotation. Sure, that won't stop RotoWire from producing its usual betting content, but it's definitely been harder to come up with bets.

Record: 75-55-2. Up $2,163 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Chelsea at Manchester City, Southampton at Brighton and Brentford at Tottenham

Parlay: Man City to beat Chelsea -390, Brighton to beat Southampton -450, Tottenham double chance against Brentford -400 = -110

If you don't bet stupid parlays, ignore this bet. This is about as simple as it gets for betting home teams. Manchester City will beat Chelsea at -390. Brighton will beat Southampton at -450. Tottenham will get at least a point from Brentford at -400. Throw those together and it's an almost perfect -110.

Do you want analysis? I can't envision this version of Chelsea taking a point from this version of Manchester City. Southampton may show some fight at Brighton, who are on a short week, but in the end, they're already relegated for a reason. While Tottenham could lose to Brentford, they've been more reliable at home this season, have been better defensively with a healthy Ben Davies, and Ivan Toney will not be playing.

EPL Best Bets for Arsenal at Nottingham Forest

SGP: Arsenal over 4.5 corners and over 2.5 total goals against Forest = +115

I wanted to bet 20 different things in this match, but a possible lack of motivation for Arsenal has me slightly worried. I think over 3.5 goals at +140 is worth a look. Arsenal's back line hasn't been the same without William Saliba and I think they'll be fine if this is more of an up-and-down match.

In terms of how things go, I don't see how it's much different than the first meeting which Arsenal dominated 5-0. Forest will try and get their goals off the counter with minimal possession and while they've been better at home, that's usually against teams that don't possess the ball this much.

It's hard to see Mikel Arteta giving up on the season, so while the confidence may not be there to dominate fully like that prior meeting, they should still have close to 70-percent possession. I considered taking Arsenal -1.25 and -2.75 corners in the first and second half, respectively, but I landed on this single-game parlay instead.

EPL Best Bets for Everton at Wolverhampton

SGP: Everton double chance and EVE over 3.5 corners against Wolves = +105

This is a really hard week of betting, especially since I already gave out four bets on Kits & Wagers. When half the teams have nothing to play for, it's difficult to get a read on things and make straight bets. In almost all of these contests, you can envision no goals or many goals.

Not to jinx myself, but I've hit nine of my last 10 single-game parlays in this article, so I don't feel bad dishing out two this week.

I think this match will be similar to prior ones involving Everton, in which they press from the start and go for that early goal. Maybe they don't get that goal, but I think Everton have the motivation to get a point here, even if it's the last home match of the season for Wolves. I think it could be surprisingly up and down given the teams and taking over 2.5 goals at -105 isn't terrible, either. For me, I think Everton will get corners and at least a point.

