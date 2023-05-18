Soccer Betting
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 37

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
May 18, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Gameweek 37 in the Premier League, the penultimate weekend of matches for the season. Chris is back from his travels with an open mind and clear conscience to bet. 

They take on one of the bigger matchups of the weekend between Liverpool and Aston Villa. They wonder what Big Sam Allardyce can do against a non-top side in West Ham. Finally, they look at teams going in opposite directions for a Monday night football showdown between Newcastle and Leicester City. Of course, they finish with the Team Parlay. 

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 75-55-2 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
