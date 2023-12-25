Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds & Predictions for Boxing Day

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

EPL Best Bets for Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United

SGP: Newcastle to beat Nottingham Forest and Newcastle over 2.5 1H corners +130

Are Nottingham Forest improved under Nuno Espirito Santo? That's yet to be determined, but his time as manager has been limited and his weird starting XI against Bournemouth almost worked despite being down a player. Still, playing at Newcastle is a little different than home against Bournemouth.

Newcastle are fresh off another away loss and will be primed to bounce back on Boxing Day. People doubted them against Fulham a week ago and I took them at -105 to win that game. Injuries and tired legs remain a concern, but the fans at St. James' Park continue to give them an extra boost and I think they come out strong yet again. The odds point to that and I was close to taking Newcastle over 2.5 goals, but I'll ride corners and ride a single-game parlay.

EPL Best Bets for Luton Town at Sheffield United

Sheffield United to beat Luton Town +145

Luton Town are riding a high following Saturday's win against Newcastle. They battled through the Tom Lockyer situation all week and then came away with three points in a big spot at home.

I don't like Sheffield United, but this is a let-down spot for Luton Town. Under Chris Wilder, the Blades have been suffocating the midfield and limiting good opportunities, and I'm not sure Luton will find a way through. Of course, this bet means Sheffield United have to score, which is never guaranteed, but they're home and have some confidence from the Aston Villa result.

EPL Best Bets for Aston Villa at Manchester United

Under 2.5 goals between Man United and Aston Villa +130

Do Manchester United have anything left under Erik ten Hag? They've played better at home, but Aston Villa seemingly have a perfect set up to get past the United back line. United figure to have more possession at home and maybe more opportunities, but similar to teams like Bournemouth and West Ham in recent matchups, Villa could destroy the Red Devils off the counter with players like Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins, among others.

I already took Sheffield United based on a let-down spot and this is a bounce-back spot. Ten Hag will want to play this one as safe as possible because he knows what Villa can do. Does he have the players to steal a 1-0 win on Boxing Day? Maybe not, but they'll definitely try.

EPL Betting Picks for Boxing Day

