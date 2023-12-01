Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 14

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

I thought I had a good read coming out of the international break, but things didn't really go to plan. Even after losing four of the five bets I posted, I still think I'd take them again outside of the parlay. With a bit more thought, I probably would've landed on Newcastle moneyline, but hindsight is hindsight and that doesn't work in betting.

Record: 26-27. Up $196 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Wolverhampton at Arsenal

Arsenal -4 corners full time against Wolves -110

One of the more surprising things about this season is that Wolverhampton haven't had trouble scoring despite losing players like Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves. They've found a way under Gary O'Neil and already have 18 goals after finishing last in the league with 31 last season.

While I'm not betting them to score, I think they put in a good fight against Arsenal. This game will be a bit different than some of their recent contests in that Arsenal could have close to 70-percent possession and the only opportunities for Wolves will come from counters. When they beat Man City 2-1 (at Molineux), they finished with just three shots and zero corners, while City had 23 shots and six corners.

Despite being away from home, I think Wolves will take that same approach in this one and the absence of Pedro Neto will show up more in this game than prior ones. Unlike Wednesday, I think Arsenal will struggle to get that first goal and it'll be lower scoring as they rack up corners and possession in the final third.

I don't usually take a bet like this, but I think Arsenal are in play for double-digit corners and Wolves will struggle to get three.

EPL Best Bets for Luton Town at Brentford

Over 4.5 corners first half between Brentford and Luton Town -115

Brentford haven't been playing badd, but they've had a difficult schedule and Thomas Frank knows how to get his team back on track. I don't normally take anything worse than -110 in this article, but it's a tough week and I'm stretched for options.

I think Brentford will come out attacking with goals in mind and that should lead to a possibly up-and-down match. If not, Brentford may just sit in the attacking third and get to five corners by themselves. I think taking over 9.5 as -120 for the game is possible, as I expect Luton Town to get a few corners, as well.

I'll stick with a first-half bet with hopes Brentford start as I expect them to under Frank.

EPL Best Bets for Everton at Nottingham Forest

Everton +.5 corners full time against Forest -120

Nottingham Forest play better at home, but that rarely means tons of corners since they don't possess the ball. While Everton don't either, they at least attack when they have the ball. Everton rank 11th in terms of touches in the final third compared to 19th for Forest.

That's good enough for me to take Everton corners. Coming off a disappointing 3-0 result in which they managed more expected goals than Manchester United, I think they'll come out strong. While that doesn't mean goals or a win, that could mean corners.

If you prefer better odds, I considered Everton race to five corners at +160, though there's a chance neither team hits five in this game.

EPL Parlay for Fulham at Liverpool, Tottenham at Manchester City and Luton Town at Brentford

Parlay: Liverpool to beat Fulham, Manchester City to beat Tottenham, Brentford to beat Luton Town = +135

I made a couple bad decisions last week and I'm back to a simple moneyline parlay of home favorites. There's nothing else to say about Manchester City and Liverpool. Liverpool have been awesome at home, while City take on an injury-hampered Tottenham.

Brentford are the smallest favorite of the bunch at -215, but this is usually a spot in which Thomas Frank wills his team to three points. They've had a couple difficult matchups and back-to-back losses, but back at home against a side that has been mostly bad on the road, I think they can win.

Put the three together and it's sitting around +135.

