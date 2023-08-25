Premier League Picks: Bets, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 3

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

I'm surprised no one called me out for having two Fulham bets in my article last week. When suggesting four bets in an article, don't correlate two of them because more often than not, that could lead to two losses. Fortunately for me, Brentford scored three goals against Fulham and hit the over 2.5 by themselves.

Either way, I've had a solid start to the season and have a pretty good read on every team through two matches outside of maybe Burnley and Luton Town.

Last Season: 6-2. Up $415 on $100 bets.

Looking for more Premier League bets? Check out Kits & Wagers where Adam and Chris Owen breakdown three different matches and give a team parlay.

EPL Best Bets for Luton Town at Chelsea, Fulham at Arsenal, West Ham at Brighton

Parlay: Chelsea to beat Luton Town -475, Arsenal to beat Fulham -425, Brighton to beat West Ham -185 = +130

Premier League parlays can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

I'll start with a parlay because Chelsea play Friday. It hasn't been the start fans wanted, but I'm not expecting their scoring struggles to continue against Luton Town, at least not so much that they can't win. Chelsea could've won either of their first two matches if it weren't for a poor conversion rate and I'll bet on that to turn around at home in this matchup.

Otherwise, Arsenal are home against a Fulham team that seems to be struggling with identity and no elite central striker. Brighton are back home against a team they easily beat twice last season. Similar to the majority of teams, West Ham were competent at home last campaign but away from home they lost 13 of 19 matches.

EPL Best Bets for Nottingham Forest at Manchester United

SGP: Man United to beat Nottingham Forest and Over 4.5 Total Corners 1H = +125

Premier League single-game parlay bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Can Man United figured it out? Will they figure it out? With Christian Eriksen likely back in the starting XI for the injured Mason Mount, maybe they can revive some of last season's success when they won 15 of 19 home matches. After winning four meetings with Nottingham Forest by a combined 10-0 scoreline last season, Man United to win with a clean sheet is in play at +115. However, I think that's a tad risky given Forest's ability to score on the counter and Taiwo Awoniyi's form.

Instead, I'll look to a Red Devils win with a corner bet, though I think win and under 3.5 goals at +125 is also worthy. I also like Man United win with over 9.5 corners at -105. I prefer that slightly to United over 6.5 corners because as seen in prior matches, they've kind of fallen apart in the second half and allowed their opponents to do what they want.

However, my official pick is Man United win with over 4.5 corners in the first half at +125. I think United will come out and push for that win coming off the Tottenham loss and that could lead to five corners for United by themselves.

EPL Best Bets for Crystal Palace at Brentford

SGP: Under 2.5 Goals between Brentford and Crystal Palace and Brentford double chance = +115

Unsurprisingly, the under 2.5 goals between Brentford and Crystal Palace is -130, which isn't good enough for me. And since I think this could finish 1-1 like both of last season's results, I won't touch both teams to score. That leaves me with another single-game parlay in which I throw Brentford double chance in with under 2.5 goals for +115 odds.

Palace want every match to finish in a 1-0 win and while that could definitely happen here, I don't think Brentford let that happen at home. I'd be surprised if things got crazy, though if Brentford scored early, that would open things up.

If you're looking for some boosts and can't decide which one, check out RotoWire's sportsbook promo codes.

EPL Best Bets for Manchester City at Sheffield United

Man City -2 Corners in the first half against Sheffield United -110

Instead of hiding behind a bunch of parlays, I'll close with a patented corner bet. I famously bet Manchester City under 7.5 corners against Sheffield United (on Kits & Wagers) in last season's matchup and it wasn't close. I'm going to right that wrong this weekend.

Sheffield United may struggle to have more than 20-percent possession in this match and will be lucky to get more than one corner in the first half. Combine that with City being in the attacking third the majority of the time and they should get to at least three corners.

If you want a different route, Man City to win with Man City over 2.5 corners in the first half is -120. That seems like decent value, but remember, I'm not hiding behind a stupid SGP with this bet.

EPL Betting Picks Matchday 3

Parlay: Chelsea to beat Luton Town -475, Arsenal to beat Fulham -425, Brighton to beat West Ham -185 = +130

SGP: Man United to beat Nottingham Forest and Over 4.5 Total Corners 1H = +125

SGP: Under 2.5 Goals between Brentford and Crystal Palace and Brentford double chance = +115

Man City -2 Corners in the first half against Sheffield United -110

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2022: 79-58-2. Up $2,281 on $100 bets.

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.