Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 2

Doesn't it feel good to walk away up money after the first gameweek of the season? I'd warn not to put everything into the first matches, however, as teams can quickly change, especially early in the season.

In terms of the longer stoppage times, that didn't make a huge difference in terms of betting. Of course, the overs on corner bets by half are often in the -150 range if not at a higher number, but I don't think any game featured one team racking up five corners in the extra five minutes of stoppage time. That'll be something to monitor as the season moves on, but for now, there will be a lot more over 5.5 corner bets instead of 4.5 corners, which is unfortunate, as my favorite bet last season needs to be tinkered.

Last Season: 3-1. Up $223 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest to beat Sheffield United -110

I only bet Nottingham Forest in home matches last season and I assume I'll keep that same strategy in the new campaign. I wouldn't say last season's opener was pretty, a 1-0 win against West Ham, but home against Sheffield United is a better spot. Plus, Forest are in a better situation now than a year ago, as they know who they are as a team and aren't going through a massive overhaul in the transfer window.

While Brennan Johnson is in rumors to move elsewhere, that hasn't happened yet and this may be one of the only games in which Forest aren't at a notable disadvantage in the midfield. I think taking Forest win to nil and throwing a corner bet in is worth a single-game parlay, but I'll stay safe and take them to win at close to even odds.

EPL Best Bets for Bournemouth at Liverpool

SGP: Over 3.5 goals and Liverpool ML = +110

I think I took both teams to score in this matchup last season and Liverpool scored nine themselves in a 9-0 win. At the risk of Bournemouth not hitting the back of the net again, I'll side with over 3.5 goals. It's a big number, but this has the makings of an up-and-down contest in which Liverpool have close to 10 great chances in front of net.

On the other side, I think Bournemouth will get some easy opportunities, as well. If you want to throw the over with both teams to score, that's not a terrible idea. I think taking over 4.5 and 5.5 goals is worth a chance if you also throw in some anytime goalscorer bets to get max odds. This feels like a 4-2 type of match and with Liverpool in their home opener, I expect them flying from the start so betting them to score in the first 30 minutes is in play, too.

Instead of taking over 3.5 goals at -110, I threw in Liverpool ML to get a few more bucks.

EPL Best Bets for Brentford at Fulham

Over 2.5 goals between Fulham and Brentford -110

I thought this match would've been near -150 for over 2.5 goals, but it's close to even odds, so I'm on it. Both of these matchups finished 3-2 last season and even the friendly they played in July ended 3-2. If you're into trends like that, betting Fulham to win 3-2 isn't crazy at +2000 odds.

Against a team like Fulham, Brentford will likely move to a 4-3-3, which is what allows these matches to be higher scoring. I think both teams will get tons of chances with the only question being whether they can convert them or not after some iffy finishing for both in their respective openers.

While the news changes by the minute, it sounds like Aleksandar Mitrovic will not be at Fulham much longer, meaning it's up to Raul Jimenez and Carlos Vinicius to score in that central striker role. As for Brentford, Bryan Mbeumo scored a penalty last week, but he also blew a prime opportunity for another goal.

EPL Best Bets for Brentford at Fulham and Everton at Aston Villa

Parlay: Fulham double chance against Brentford -205 and Villa to beat Everton -145 = +151

I already took the over in the Fulham match, but I also think they get at least a point at home. I needed a parlay piece and that seemed like one of the better places to target.

As for Aston Villa, this is simply a bet on a better team playing at home against one that continues to have trouble scoring. Everton could make it interesting early with some pressure, but I think the Villa attack will eventually get the best of them en route to two or possibly three goals.

EPL Betting Picks Matchday 2

Nottingham Forest to beat Sheffield United -110

SGP: Over 3.5 goals and Liverpool ML = +110

Over 2.5 goals between Fulham and Brentford -110

Parlay: Fulham double chance against Brentford -205 and Villa to beat Everton -145 = +151

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2022: 79-58-2. Up $2,281 on $100 bets.

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.