Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Odds for Gameweek 10: Manchester derby

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
October 27, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen discuss three Premier League matches in Gameweek 10 while giving their best bets. The Manchester derby is the biggest match of the weekend, though there's a chance it gets ugly again. They also look at Aston Villa in another home spot against Luton Town, while Wolverhampton hope to get at least a point from Newcastle. To finish, they once again try their hand at a team parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article (out Friday), which is 20-15 through nine gameweeks.

Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
