Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Odds for Gameweek 10: Manchester derby

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen discuss three Premier League matches in Gameweek 10 while giving their best bets. The Manchester derby is the biggest match of the weekend, though there's a chance it gets ugly again. They also look at Aston Villa in another home spot against Luton Town, while Wolverhampton hope to get at least a point from Newcastle. To finish, they once again try their hand at a team parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article (out Friday), which is 20-15 through nine gameweeks.