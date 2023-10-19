Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Odds for Gameweek 9: Merseyside Derby

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back to bet Gameweek 9 in the Premier League, fresh off the October international break. The gameweek starts with Saturday's Merseyside derby where Liverpool find themselves as the biggest favorite of the weekend. Manchester City get Rodri back as they take on Brighton, while Arsenal are in another big spot, traveling to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea. Adam and Chris give their best bets before ending on a patented Team Parlay.

