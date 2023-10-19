Soccer Betting
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Odds for Gameweek 9: Merseyside Derby

Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
October 19, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back to bet Gameweek 9 in the Premier League, fresh off the October international break. The gameweek starts with Saturday's Merseyside derby where Liverpool find themselves as the biggest favorite of the weekend. Manchester City get Rodri back as they take on Brighton, while Arsenal are in another big spot, traveling to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea. Adam and Chris give their best bets before ending on a patented Team Parlay.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article (out Friday), which is 18-13 through eight gameweeks.

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
