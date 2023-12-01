Soccer Betting
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 14

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
December 1, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back for more bets as they look to Gameweek 14 in the Premier League. They look at Newcastle's home record in a big contest with Manchester United, while Crystal Palace are dealing with injuries at West Ham, and Burnley and Sheffield United fight to get out of relegation. They close with their Team Parlay, which has hit the last two rounds.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article (out Friday), which has four different bets to consume.

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
