Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 15

Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
December 5, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen make a quick return to bet on midweek Premier League matches for Gameweek 15. Aston Villa take on Manchester City in maybe the biggest matchup, while they also touch on a couple other situations. Fulham host Nottingham Forest and Tottenham take on West Ham on Thursday night. They discuss rotation possibilities and what it means for betting before getting to the Team Parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which covers a few more games and bets.

