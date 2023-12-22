Soccer Betting
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 18

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
December 22, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen jump in for the holidays, providing their Gameweek 18 bets in the Premier League. They discuss Tottenham versus Everton and a massive one between Liverpool and Arsenal. Christmas Eve presents an interesting clash between Wolves and Chelsea. They provide their game bets before getting to the Team Parlay and a heated discussion on Christmas cookies.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article where he has a few more bets in Gameweek 18.

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
