Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 23

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
February 2, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen make a quick return to bet on Gameweek 23 in the Premier League. The Arsenal-Liverpool rematch takes the prize with massive implications at the top of the table. Also, Everton host Tottenham in the weekend opener, while Manchester United hope for three points home against West Ham. And as usual, they finish with a couple more bets in their Team Parlay. 

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
