Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 23

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen make a quick return to bet on Gameweek 23 in the Premier League. The Arsenal-Liverpool rematch takes the prize with massive implications at the top of the table. Also, Everton host Tottenham in the weekend opener, while Manchester United hope for three points home against West Ham. And as usual, they finish with a couple more bets in their Team Parlay.