Premier League Transfers: Biggest Moves in 2024/25 Summer Window

The transfer window isn't slowing down, which is why it's best to take a step back and analyze what happened in the first month. Let's look at some of the bigger summer transfers heading into the 2024-25 Premier League season.

GOALKEEPERS

Filip Jorgensen, Chelsea

A capable shot stopper, Jorgensen signed for Chelsea where he will compete with Robert Sanchez for the job in net. Jorgensen allowed just over two goals-per-game last season at Villarreal while making 143 saves with 63 goals allowed. At 22 years old, it seems like the job is Jorgensen's as long as he acclimates to the club without any complications. Last season's end-of-season starter Djordje Petrovic wasn't included in the team's preseason tour and is likely headed elsewhere.

DEFENDERS

Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal

Calafiori makes the switch to Arsenal after a successful campaign with Bologna which earned him a starting role for Italy at Euro 2024. A center-back who is also capable of playing left-back, Calafiori rack up tackles, interceptions and clearances while playing for one of the best teams in the league. If Mikel Arteta decides to deploy him as an inverted full-back, Calafiori can play the role, but he'd lack attacking upside compared to others in the league. To start the campaign, he'll likely struggle for significant minutes.

Ian Maatsen, Aston Villa

Maatsen is expected to take over the starting role despite Villa also carrying Alex Moreno and Lucas Digne at left-back (at the time of writing). Villa need depth as they venture into the Champions League and Maatsen not only provides that, but he's also an option seeked out by manager Unai Emery. Maatsen performed extremely well on loan for Dortmund in the second half of the season with four goal involvements in 16 Bundesliga appearances. If he start for Villa, Maatsen should have excellent upside.

MIDFIELDERS

Daichi Kamada, Crystal Palace

Palace replaced the outgoing Michael Olise with Kamada, who joins the London club after spending last season with Lazio. His familiarity with Palace boss Oliver Glasner from their time together at Eintracht Frankfurt should help him earn a starting role in the attacking midfield. That familiarity with the system and the strength of the rest of the attack make Kamada one of the more exciting new additions to the Premier League. Without Olise, someone will have to help Eberechi Eze in build up and creation, and it could be Kamada.

Jesper Lindstrom, Everton

Another former Frankfurt midfielder, Lindstrom makes the move to Everton on loan following a lackluster season in Italy. He struggled at Napoli, but his appeal to Everton was likely because of his time spent at Frankfurt. Like Kamada, Lindstrom was excellent in his two seasons in Germany as one of the primary set-piece takers at the club. If able to steal sets, Lindstrom could have a sneaky floor, but he'll need to crack the starting XI for that to matter, which may be difficult given Sean Dyche's propensity to not rotate often.

FORWARDS

Jaden Philogene, Aston Villa

Philogene returns to Villa following the activation of a buy-back clause from Hull City where he shined last season, totaling 18 goal involvements. He's been excellent in multiple loan spells at the Championship level, but he's yet to prove himself in the top flight. In theory, his stats outline an excellent winger, but Philogene will likely have to fight for minutes all season, assuming players like Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey stay on board.

Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United

A former Bayern Munich youth player, Zirkzee broke out last season at Bologna where he totaled 15 goal involvements while being a locked-in starter. The breakout led to a summer move to Manchester United where he'll provide depth across the front three at Old Trafford. While being capable of playing on the wings as well as through the center, Zirkzee will need to carve out minutes ahead of the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo. With Hojlund expected to start the season on the sideline, Zirkzee could get some immediate minutes.

Savinho, Manchester City

Savinho is another player who broke out in Europe last season, helping Girona to their best ever finish in La Liga with 19 goal involvements. Like Philogene, Savinho's prowess from open play is excellent, but also like Philogene the question is how much playing time he'll see on a stacked roster. I made the mistake last season of questioning how much Jeremy Doku would feature for City and I don't want to repeat that again with Savinho, though he'll need to beat out a few players to see significant time in league play.