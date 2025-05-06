Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for PSG vs. Arsenal on Wednesday, May 7

DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for PSG vs. Arsenal on Wednesday, May 7

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
Updated on May 6, 2025 3:56PM EST
This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Following the first leg, Arsenal were trashed in the RotoWire Discord and likely by the general public. Despite being down a goal most of the game and playing at home, they totaled just 10 shots, five in the second half. PSG gave them opportunities to find the equalizer, but they couldn't do it.

Similar to last week, I'll be analyzing lineups and doing a deep dive into the game at roughly 1:45 p.m. ET Wednesday on our YouTube channel.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: PSG vs. Arsenal UCL Cheat Sheet

DFS CASH PREVIEW

This match is a little more interesting from a DFS perspective than Tuesday's contest. There aren't slam-dunk plays and it could play out in a number of ways. If PSG get a first-half goal, it's possible they'll play even more defensive than the first leg. If Arsenal score first, they may be comfortable with playing a little deeper, as well.

It's unclear the fitness level of Ousmane Dembele ($10,400), but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ($9,800) may be the better cash captain either way. It feels safer to captain the PSG guys given they're back home, though Bukayo Saka ($9,400) is in an ideal situation given the score.

Declan Rice ($8,200) is a cheaper option who would allow you to build a more complete roster. He's also expected to play more forward than the first leg due to Thomas Partey's ($3,000) return to the

Martin Odegaard ($7,000) is becoming value the more his price drops, while Gianluigi Donnarumma ($6,000) is in a perfect spot for more saves with a clean sheet possible.

Achraf Hakimi ($7,400) got more forward than Nuno Mendes ($6,200) last match, but he committed five fouls and lost most of his value.

The PSG midfielders can all be considered, but it makes more sense spending down for Fabian Ruiz ($4,000) or Joao Neves ($5,000).

GPP & TOURNAMENT STRATEGY

Similar to the first leg, this match seems like a perfect one to captain a goalkeeper. Donnarumma will surely get all the love, but if Arsenal score in the first half, David Raya ($4,400) has as much upside and will be less popular.

Martinelli seems like the best tournament route to get different at the high end. He's going 90 minutes every game and may be just as likely to score or assist as Saka. The popularity of Mikel Merino ($5,400) will be interesting if he returns to a false-nine role with Partey. He's extremely cheap for a striker on a team that needs a goal.

Given the versatility in pricing, there are plenty of ways to get different Wednesday, it's just about projecting the game perfectly.

