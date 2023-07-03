Sorare 101: How To Get Started Video Tutorials

This article is part of our Sorare series.

Adam Zdroik runs through all the basics of Sorare in a set of videos. He talks about the game, some of its funner aspects, as well as describes how to get started. In addition, he goes over the advanced scoring compared to other fantasy games and then goes through all the soccer content available on RotoWire.

What is Sorare?

Getting Started for Free

Buying Your First Card

Advanced Sorare Scoring

RotoWire Soccer Content

