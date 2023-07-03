Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Sorare 101: How To Get Started Video Tutorials

Sorare 101: How To Get Started Video Tutorials

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
July 3, 2023

This article is part of our Sorare series.

Adam Zdroik runs through all the basics of Sorare in a set of videos. He talks about the game, some of its funner aspects, as well as describes how to get started. In addition, he goes over the advanced scoring compared to other fantasy games and then goes through all the soccer content available on RotoWire.

What is Sorare?

Getting Started for Free

Buying Your First Card

Advanced Sorare Scoring

RotoWire Soccer Content

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
MLS Betting Video: Lineup Review, Picks, Predictions & Odds for July 1
MLS Betting Video: Lineup Review, Picks, Predictions & Odds for July 1
Sorare 2023 MLS Goalkeeper Rankings
Sorare 2023 MLS Goalkeeper Rankings
MLS Betting Video: Lineup Review, Picks, Predictions & Odds for June 24
MLS Betting Video: Lineup Review, Picks, Predictions & Odds for June 24
MLS Betting Video: Lineup Review, Picks, Predictions & Odds for June 21
MLS Betting Video: Lineup Review, Picks, Predictions & Odds for June 21
MLS Betting Picks, Predictions & Odds for June 17
MLS Betting Picks, Predictions & Odds for June 17
European Season Recap, DFS Analysis, MLS/NWSL Content, Summer Preview
European Season Recap, DFS Analysis, MLS/NWSL Content, Summer Preview