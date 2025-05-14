Fantasy Soccer
Arda Guler headshot

Arda Guler News: Offensive engine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Guler took six shots (two on target) to go along with 16 crosses and 12 corner kicks in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Mallorca Wednesday.

The midfielder orchestrated Real Madrid's offensive push on all fronts, creating five chances overall. He should continue to be a factor against Sevilla, though his stat line is unlikely to be this massive against a team that has only conceded 49 domestic goals.

Arda Guler
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
