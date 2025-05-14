Arda Guler News: Offensive engine
Guler took six shots (two on target) to go along with 16 crosses and 12 corner kicks in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Mallorca Wednesday.
The midfielder orchestrated Real Madrid's offensive push on all fronts, creating five chances overall. He should continue to be a factor against Sevilla, though his stat line is unlikely to be this massive against a team that has only conceded 49 domestic goals.
