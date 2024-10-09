UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

UEFA Nations League Best Bets for Portugal at Poland

Portugal to beat Poland -135

After a disheartening exit in the quarterfinal of the European Championship where Portugal lost on penalties to France, the Portuguese have rebounded with two consecutive Nations League victories over Scotland and Croatia, and sit atop League A Group 1 with six points. Portugal boast some of the best attacking talent in the world and the dynamic pairing of former Manchester United teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes has combined to score three of their four Nations League goals. In those two wins, Portugal have possessed the ball at a 59-percent rate while peppering the net with 41 shots (13 on target).

Poland have begun Nations League play sporting a 5-3-2 formation in each match, searching for the right partnership for star striker Robert Lewandowski. After a cagey 1-0 defeat against Croatia in their first match, Poland squeaked by Scotland 3-2 on the backs of two goals from the penalty spot. The Polish were unable to exert a modicum of control in either match, garnering just 39 percent of the ball versus Croatia and 41 percent against Scotland. Each of the three goals Poland have conceded in Nations League have been scored by an opponent's midfielder.

Portugal must travel with a quality performance in their luggage to overcome Poland in Warsaw. However, Portugal have shown strength in the areas Poland have shown their vulnerabilities and that's reason enough to take them at close to even odds. Expect Portugal to control the match from the whistle and for at least one goal contribution from Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and company in their midifield.

UEFA Nations League Best Bets for Turkiye vs. Montenegro

Over 3.5 goals between Türkiye and Montenegro +180

Turkiye sit atop League B Group 4 with four points ahead of Wales on goal difference, having drawn versus the Welsh. Young Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler dictates play for the Turks in the middle of the park with supporting play from Hakan Calhanoglu. Left winger Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu netted a hat trick in their most recent 3-1 victory over Iceland.

The Montenegrins have scored just once in their two Nations League defeats and sit at the bottom of the group standings. A goal from Driton Camaj in their most recent 2-1 loss to Iceland has been their lone source of attacking pride. Montenegro have had opportunities to do more but are struggling to finish clinically. Through two matches, they've possessed 55 percent of the ball and attempted 32 shots (nine on target).

Turkiye should enter the match more confident of gaining a positive result and scoring goals, considering the talent they boast across Europe's top leagues. Stevan Jovetic, former Manchester City and Inter Milan attacker, will lead a Montenegro attack capable of challenging the Turkish net.

UEFA Nations League Best Bets for England vs. Greece

SGP: England to beat Greece and over 2.5 goals -115

England have performed well in their two Nations League matches under interim manager Lee Carsley, defeating Finland and Ireland each by a 2-0 score. With England filling the attacking ranks with on-form players like Cole Palmer, who has six goals and five assists over his seven Premier League starts, England have the horsepower to overrun the Greek backline. As usual, Harry Kane spearheads the attack and has scored nine goals in eight appearances for Bayern Munich to begin the season.

Greece had an impressive opening round of fixtures, defeating both Finland and Ireland by an aggregate score of 5-0, earning six points and topping the group on goal difference. Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis has showcased his ability over their two victories, scoring three goals from Greece's 19 shots (nine on target). The Greek defense is led by Liverpool full-back Kosta Tsimikas and West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. Though they've allowed just two shots on target in group play, the Greece defense will face an entirely different animal with which to grapple in the form of the English attack.

England are reasonably favored to win in front of the home crowd at Wembley and while it should be an entertaining affair, their talent should reign supreme.

Player to Pop

Germany face an inferior opponent on Oct. 11 when they travel to tussle with Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Germans are tied atop League A Group 3 with Netherlands on four points, while the aforementioned Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary are bottom of the group with one point each.

Undav has been on an incredible run of form for VfB Stuttgart. Over his last six appearances (five starts) in all competitions, Undav has attempted 25 shots (12 on target) and scored five goals. The striker netted a goal in Germany's most recent Nations League fixture, a 2-2 draw with Netherlands in which he opened the scoring.

Given that Germany star forward Kai Havertz has carried a heavy load for Arsenal to begin the season, having played every minute of their Premier League and Champions League matches, it could lead to Undav having an integral role as the hammer to the nail of the German attack versus a potentially porous Bosnia and Herzegovina backline.