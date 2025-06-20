Bradley Barcola News: Makes return from injury

Barcola (knee) featured for about 40 minutes in Thursday's 1-0 defeat against Botafogo in the FIFA Club World Cup, confirming his return from injury.

Barcola suffered a knee injury while on international duty with France and missed the opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup against Atletico as he had not fully recovered. His injury now appears to be behind him since he featured for about 40 minutes in Thursday's game. However, he could not help the Parisians secure at least one point against Botafogo.