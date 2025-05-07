PSG vs. Arsenal: Champions League Predictions, Picks & Odds for Wednesday, May 7

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

The second leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League semifinal between PSG and Arsenal concludes Wednesday with a thrilling matchup at Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 giants have the edge following the 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, but the Gunners aren't expected to go down without a fight.

PSG vs. Arsenal: UEFA Champions League Best Bets

PSG's Tactical Advantage Against Arsenal in Champions League

PSG to win +107

Arsenal aren't in their best moment ahead of this match, fresh off a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth. But perhaps what's even more concerning is that the Gunners barely rotated in that contest. PSG also lost by the same score against Strasbourg in their most recent Ligue 1 match, but the French side rotated most of the side to keep their best players rested.

Les Parisiens should have a psychological advantage ahead of this tie. PSG have held Arsenal scoreless in both matchups this season with both being at the Emirates. Don't be surprised if PSG win again, sparked by the context of this match and that they're at home against an Arsenal side that's on a three-game winless skid in all competitions (D1, L2).

Ousmane Dembele Goal Scoring Odds in PSG vs Arsenal Clash

Ousmane Dembele to record a goal +143

Dembele has been the player who has stepped up for PSG all season, and the star attacker is among the world's top goalscorers since the beginning of 2025. Even though his numbers experienced a regression in recent weeks, he was at the center stage in the first leg last Tuesday after notching the lone goal of the match.

Expect him to be the focal point of PSG's attacking line as usual Wednesday and that should make him a premier goal-scoring option. The Frenchman has found the back of the net eight times in the current UCL campaign.

Analyzing Under 2.5 Goals Bet for PSG vs Arsenal Matchup

Under 2.5 total goals +120

Arsenal's most recent Premier League match witnessed three goals in a 2-1 home loss to Bournemouth, and four of their last five contests across all competitions have ended with three or more total goals. However, the lone exception was the defeat against PSG, and it wouldn't be surprising to expect another low-scoring affair.

PSG can protect their lead against a potent Arsenal side, and with the Gunners aiming to monopolize the possession, the home side could sit back and try to play on the counter, taking advantage of the pace of their forwards such as Dembele and Bradley Barcola.

Champions League Betting Picks for PSG vs. Arsenal

