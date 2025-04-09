DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 9

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Wednesday presents a few more questions than Tuesday's slate, as you can't play whoever you want. There are a couple must-play forwards near $10,000, while one defender is close to $8,000.

The odds are also much different than Tuesday with Barcelona and PSG both decent-sized favorites in matchups with implied totals well above three goals.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

Ousmane Dembele (PSG vs. AVL, $9,400)

I think you can create reasonable lineups with both of these guys at forward. You're getting at least a split of sets with goal and assist upside from both on the biggest favorites. In cash games, it's the clear move. In tournaments, you could pick one of them and ride with his teammates (Robert Lewandowski $9,000, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia $8,600, Lamine Yamal $8,400, Bradley Barcola $7,000).

Ollie Watkins ($3,500) is at ridiculous pricing and should draw some interest in tournaments. Villa are going to rely on counterattacks in this match and Watkins can thrive in those situations. Marcus Rashford ($5,900) is a similar idea, though he's a bit more expensive with set pieces.

Do you trust the Barcelona back line? Serhou Guirassy ($6,400) and the Dortmund attackers feel disrespected, as well.

MIDFIELDERS

There isn't a standout in this spot, but Pedri has a split of sets and seems to hit 10 points in most starts. Vitinha ($6,800) offers more upside, but his floor probably isn't as safe. Given the teams on the slate, most of the top options are at forward and not midfield. If you wanted to spend up at defender, you could punt at both midfield spots.

DEFENDERS

Hakimi is the best defensive option, but I think he's too expensive. He'll be more of a tournament option for me with hopes of a goal or assist. Teammate Nuno Mendes ($6,600) is cheaper and has shown a similar floor at times.

If you prefer spending for midfielders, I don't think it's crazy to spend down at defender. The Aston Villa guys don't commit a ton of fouls and should rack up some defensive stats, at least that's the hope.

GOALKEEPER

I touted both cheap goalkeepers Tuesday and then Declan Rice happened. Still, Thibaut Courtois had a decent game with five saves, just not as good as Yann Sommer.

With higher implied totals, the favored goalkeepers are more expensive and the underdogs are cheaper. Emiliano Martinez ($3,800) seems like an obvious choice. PSG are going to be in the attacking third the majority of the game and will unleash shots from distance. One of Villa's issues this season has been defending counter attacks, something they won't have a problem with in this spot. There's a reason they already beat Bayern Munich 1-0 and have good results against Arsenal and Manchester City in recent seasons.

