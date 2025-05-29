This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Hakan Calhanoglu ($8,600) will probably be fairly popular, and I may stand alone on this take,

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ($10,800) has the next best floor and also has a route to set pieces. He won't be as popular and his floor isn't as good as Dembele's, but more often than not, he's going to rip shots and draw fouls. His floor wasn't there against Arsenal because of match flow, but the games against Liverpool are a good indication of what he can do.

While battling a hamstring injury at the end of the season, Ousmane Dembele ($11,200) wasn't a lock for set pieces, but I don't think that's enough to fade him in cash games. He'll be the most popular selection and most popular captain. You don't want to be on the wrong side of a 14-point floor with a goal when the rest of the field has him.

PSG are a slight favorite against Inter Milan for Saturday's Champions League final at Allianz Arena. Both were underdogs to make it here when knockout stages started and they took different paths and styles to do so.

PSG are a slight favorite against Inter Milan for Saturday's Champions League final at Allianz Arena. Both were underdogs to make it here when knockout stages started and they took different paths and styles to do so.

MATCHES (ET)

CASH-GAME PREVIEW

I'd rather look to Yann Sommer ($5,000) to rack up saves or even Denzel Dumfries ($6,200) to have a similar floor to Calhanoglu given his DFS versatility.

Given prices, it makes sense to roster Achraf Hakimi ($6,600) in cash games, and then Nuno Mendes ($5,800) isn't a crazy idea, either. Hakimi attacks against pretty much anyone, while Mendes has some high-output games in him if the situation is right. I think the situation could be right in this spot.

From there, take your pick of PSG midfielders or whoever else fits in the squad.

GPP & TOURNAMENT IDEAS

Project how you think the game will go and then try to be different with some salary remaining if you want to win tournaments by yourself. In showdowns, duping 50 other lineups doesn't get you where you want to be.

Similar to what I wrote about in my betting article, both goalkeepers can be viable captains. I think either could get a win and clean sheet, and Sommer is more likely to hit 10 saves if PSG are really going for it late. Gianluigi Donnarumma ($5,400) won't get as many saves, but a win, clean sheet and four saves is realistic for 18-plus points.

If you think Inter score, captaining Lautaro Martinez ($9,400) or Marcus Thuram ($8,200) will be different enough. Martinez has basically been rested since the second leg against Barcelona because of a nagging muscle injury and should be fit for the final.

If you think Inter again capitalize on set pieces, utilizing Calhanoglu for an assist and then a center-back at captain for the goal would be even less popular.

If you're on the PSG side similar to me and don't want to captain one of their popular forwards or Donnarumma, there are a couple different routes. You could stretch for Hakimi and hope he bangs one in. The PSG midfielders are all in that range with goals possible from any of them. Joao Neves ($4,400) is probably least likely to score, but it's still a possibility, while Vitinha ($7,600) is way more expensive than Neves and Fabian Ruiz ($4,600).

Captaining and/or playing Bradley Barcola ($7,200) or Desire Doue ($10,000) would be different enough. As the third-most popular PSG attacker who will likely only go 65 or so minutes, not many will take that route. Yet, scoring a goal with a six-point floor isn't the craziest thing for them.

Have fun. Go crazy. Win money.