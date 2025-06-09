Frenkie de Jong News: Serves in midfield mix

De Jong started in nine of his 26 appearances while recording two goals on five shots and two assists on 21 chances created in La Liga.

De Jong was one of the numerous members of the Barcelona midfield to regularly be involved in the team, appearing in 26 games despite his nine starts. This continues a trend in the midfield that dealt with injuries and heavy rotation much of the season, with his usage being prioritized in UCL play over league play. However, this is easily the least amount of minutes since he joined the team. He is heading into the final year of his contract, so this will be something to watch, although it appears they are trending towards an extension.