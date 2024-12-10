Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona line up Wednesday at Signal Iduna Park for their fifth all-time meeting.

The clash is a matchup of German and Spanish clubs that sit inside the top eight of the Champions League table as a they aim to secure qualification into the knockout rounds.

Borussia Dortmund have been stingy defensively over their first five Champions League fixtures, conceding only six goals. Of the six goals allowed, five were conceded in a single match, their only Champions League loss this season, a 5-2 defeat at Real Madrid. While Dortmund's defensive run has been impressive, Barcelona have exceeded Dortmund's run of defensive prowess, allowing just five goals over their matches.

Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona each enter the fixture on 12 points. Barcelona's plus-13 goal differential leads the Champions League and is the tiebreaker placing them above Dortmund in the table.

HEAD TO HEAD

Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona have met on just four occasions. Barcelona lead the all-time series, having won twice and drawn twice, while Borussia Dortmund have yet to earn a victory over the Spanish giants.

ODDS

Moneyline

LINEUP & INJURY NEWS

Borussia Dortmund

In the second half of Dortmund's disappointing 1–1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach, the Black and Yellows saw Maximilian Beier and Niklas Sule each forced off due to injury, with the latter's exit seen as an unfortunate recurrence of a previous injury that forced him to miss six straight fixtures (all competitions) and the former's exit being described as precautionary.

Behind Sule in the backline, Dortmund have a gap in central defense as Waldemar Anton remains out with a groin injury. Considering the attrition in their defensive ranks, manager Nuri Sahin could opt to include infrequently used Yan Couto more regularly as Dortmund weather the injury storm.

Further up the pitch, be on the lookout for the return of attacker Karim Adeyemi, who has recently begun to train after missing 11 fixtures across all competitions with a hamstring injury. Key midfielder and perennial Dortmund assist-machine Julian Brandt has missed two consecutive matches with a strain and will remain out.

Barcelona

Barcelona suffered a rash of long-term injuries at the season's outset. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (knee), defenders Andreas Christensen (Achilles) and Ronald Araujo (hamstring), midfielder Marc Bernal (knee) and winger Ansu Fati (hamstring) each remain on the shelf at varying stages of their recovery as they work towards returns from protracted absences. Araujo made the squad list for Wednesday but seems unlikely to crack the XI.

After missing eight games due to a hamstring injury, winger Ferran Torres has made three appearances (one start) and scored a goal in each of his most recent two appearances.

With the return of Torres, expect manager Hansi Flick to more equitably distribute minutes among his fit midfielders and attackers. Flick's team is unquestionably spearheaded by striker Robert Lewandowski, but the manager has talent and depth available in the two winger positions, as well as the No. 10 and double-pivot No. 6 roles, from which he can rotate the squad.

FORMATIONS

Sahin is likely to line up Borussia Dortmund in their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation. The young manager manager has shown the Black and Yellows are capable of defensive solidity in Europe, but Dortmund's Bundesliga defensive record ranks in the bottom half of the league, having conceded 20 goals across 13 domestic fixtures.

Expect the German side to unleash their top three attackers, Serhou Guirassy, Jamie Gittens and Beier on the Barcelona backline, with Donyell Malen and Adeyemi waiting on the periphery to reinforce the attack.

Barcelona have most commonly employed a 4-2-3-1 under Flick, who allows for a dynamism within the Barca shape that contributes to a 4-4-2 look when in possession. Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski are typically paired in attack, with the former sometimes playing aside Lewandowski and at other times playing in a deeper-lying pocket as a No. 10. The system has been predicated upon the ability of a midfield duo consisting of two of the three of Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado and Pedri to operate from box-to-box in an effort to create chances going forward without ignoring their defensive responsibilities.

RECENT FORM

Borussia Dortmund's (DDWWL) most recent victory across all competitions came in their last Champions League fixture, a 3-0 defeat of Dinamo Zagreb. The German side scored two goals across two 1-1 results versus Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach preceding this midweek fixture.

Barcelona (DWLWD) have dropped points in two of their most recent three domestic fixtures, a 2-2 draw with Real Betis and a 2-1 loss against Las Palmas. The Catalans easily handled Brest in their most recent Champions League fixture, a 3-0 victory.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gregor Kobel: Despite Borussia Dortmund's fleeting fitness in their backline, Kobel has experienced a strong run of form since returning from a three-match absence due to a thigh injury. In three starts since recovering to full fitness, Kobel has made nine saves and three clearances while conceding just two goals and recording two clean sheets across all competitions. With Dortmund needing a heroic defensive performance to support their depleted ranks, Kobel's effort will be key to their success.

Dani Olmo: Barcelona's key summer signing has built himself back to fitness after a beginning to the season that saw him suffer and recover from injury. Over his most recent five appearances (four starts), Olmo has attempted 10 shots (three on goal), eight crosses (one accurate), created three chances and scored once. His ability to single handedly dribble through an opponent's midfield in Barca's build-up phase will be integral in pinning the Dortmund backline deep into their own half.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona's superstar striker leads the Champions League with seven goals scored through five matchdays. Lewandowski was subbed off after just 74 minutes in Barcelona's 2-2 draw at the weekend versus Real Betis, indicating that he should have plenty in the tank for the midweek Champions League tilt. I back an in-form, partially rested, Lewandowski to wreak havoc across a Dortmund defensive unit whose personnel will likely be unaccustomed to playing together.

Result: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Barcelona

With Barcelona leveraging their stable of talented attackers and midfielders to overrun a depleted Borussia Dortmund starting XI, I expect the Catalans to dictate the pace of the fixture and earn a victory away from home at Signal Iduna Park. Look for the match to be played pragmatically well into the second half before the La Liga league leaders showcase their depth and use their substitutions to maneuver through the Dortmund defense.

UPCOMING CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Borussia Dortmund: Jan. 21 at Bologna

Barcelona: Jan. 21 at Benfica