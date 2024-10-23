Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich meet Wednesday at Camp Nou in their 16th all-time encounter. Each club is hoping a result will propel them out of mid table obscurity as they enter Matchday 3 of the Champions League.

Barcelona are looking for consecutive UCL victories as they hope to capitalize on the momentum from their 5-0 trouncing of BSC Young Boys on Matchday 2. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are hoping to rebound from a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park in their most recent UCL fixture.

Each of the two European giants has lost one match and won one match. They sit 15th and 16th , respectively, in the UCL League Stage table with Bayern Munich ahead on goal difference.

HEAD TO HEAD

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have met on 15 occasions, each time in the top European competition. Most recently, Bayern have defeated Barcelona in six successive matches, dating back to the second leg of the 2015 Champions League semifinal.

Overall, Bayern Munich have dominated the all-time matchup, having won 11 times, drawn twice, and lost just twice.

FORMATIONS

Barcelona have most commonly employed a 4-2-3-1 under new boss Hansi Flick that can look more like a 4-4-2 when in possession. Raphina and Robert Lewandowski are paired in attack, with the former sometimes playing aside Lewandowski and at other times playing in the hole as a number 10. The system has been predicated upon the ability of young midfield duo Marc Casado and Pedri to operate from box-to-box in an effort to create chances going forward while also protecting the backline.

Bayern Munich will likely match Barcelona's 4-2–3-1 shape under their new manager Vincent Kompany. The attacking contingent led by talisman Harry Kane has led Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga table to begin the season with 24 goals scored over their first seven fixtures. The midfield pivot of Aleksandar Pavlovic and Joshua Kimmich protect the Bavarians's backline sufficiently enough for full-back Alphonso Davies to pick his spots to join the attack, though Pavlovic will miss this match due to injury.

With Barcelona and Bayern Munich each poised to match one another's shape, individual battles will be the key to winning the highly anticipated fixture. Barcelona's style of attacking with their defensive line pushed far up the field will beg the likes of Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sane to charge into the green grass just beyond the defenders, looking for the ball over the top or in behind.

Conversely, Bayern Munich's high pressing system should also create space for Robert Lewandowski to take advantage of one-on-one matchups with Bayern center-backs Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae. If Barcelona choose to play through the Bayern press, Pedri will be the lynchpin for their success or failure. The young midfielder has torched defenses this season, making 8.12 progressive passes and competing 86.8% of his passes per 90 minutes, according to FBref.com.

RECENT FORM

Barcelona (WWWLW) ran roughshod over Sevilla in a 5-1 victory in their most recent La Liga fixture. In their most recent Champions League fixture, the Catalans easily dispatched of BSC Young Boys 5-0.

Bayern Munich (WDLDW) rode a Harry Kane hat-trick to a 4-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart in their most recent Bundesliga fixture. The Bavarians were held at bay by Aston Villa in their most recent Champions League fixture which they lost 1-0 at Villa Park.

LINEUP NOTES

Barcelona

After being held to just two total substitue appearances thus far this season, Frenkie de Jong will be available for selection for Wednesday's showdown. With fellow midfielder Eric Garcia having recently suffered an abductor injury that will keep him on the sidelines for this Champions League fixture, de Jong offers both depth and talent to a Barcelona midfield that just returned another talented player, Gavi, to its' ranks.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is sidelined for an extended period of time after undergoing knee surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon. In his absence, Inaki Pena has taken up the first-choice keeper's gloves ahead of Wojciech Szczesny.

Bayern Munich

After missing two successive Bundesliga matches with a hip injury, midfielder Jamal Musiala has resumed training and will likely face a fitness test ahead of Wednesday's kickoff to assess his readiness for the tilt. Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic will see his role in midfield taken up by Joao Palhinha while he recovers from a broken collarbone.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Robert Lewandowski: Lewandowski should have plenty of opportunities to play off the shoulders of the Bayern Munich defense as they press Barcelona in possession. With Barcelona's success depending upon their ability to play through or over the Bayern Munich pressing setup, I expect an in-form Lewandowski to capitalize on at least one opportunity. Over his most recent three matches, the start striker has scored an amazing seven goals.

Harry Kane: Kane has been all that Bayern Munich have hoped for since he made the move from Tottenham Hotspur two seasons ago. The veteran striker has made nine starts (all competitions) to begin the 2024/2025 season, scoring 12 goals and assisting on four occasions. In additon to his scoring prowess, Kane's passing form has been on full display early in the season. His four Bundesliga assists well outpace his 1.5xAG per 90 minutes.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Lamine Yamal

With a high-pressing affair between two of the world's most talented squads in the offing, I expect the cream to rise to the top. In this case, wonderkid Lamine Yamal will have the opportunity to run at a Bayern Munich backline that has played imperfectly of late, as evidenced by their four goals conceded over theirr last three matches. In particularly, Yamal should lineup across from fullback Alfonso Davies who typically has license to join the Bayern attack. If Barcelona are able to transition from defense to attack quickly, Yamal should find himself with chance after chance to run behind Davies and the right side of the Bayern defensive line.

Result: Barcelona 3 - Bayern Munich 2

UPCOMING UCL FIXTURES

Barcelona: Nov. 6 at Red Star Belgrade

Bayern Munich: Nov. 6 vs. Benfica