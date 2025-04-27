Hakan Calhanoglu News: Decent in Roma meeting

Calhanoglu recorded three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate), two key passes and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Roma.

Calhanoglu had a solid performance and contributed in most categories despite the costly loss. He has had multiple crosses and at least one chance created in the last four matches, totaling 19 (10 accurate) and 11 respectively, adding six shots (zero on target) and 12 corners and scoring once.