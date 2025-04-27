Fantasy Soccer
Hakan Calhanoglu

Hakan Calhanoglu News: Decent in Roma meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Calhanoglu recorded three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate), two key passes and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Roma.

Calhanoglu had a solid performance and contributed in most categories despite the costly loss. He has had multiple crosses and at least one chance created in the last four matches, totaling 19 (10 accurate) and 11 respectively, adding six shots (zero on target) and 12 corners and scoring once.

Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
