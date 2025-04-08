DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Two-game Champions League slates are a far cry from the league phase, but there's still money to be won. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are slight favorites at home, and while the Bayern-Inter match has a slightly higher implied total, the Arsenal-Real Madrid game seems more likely to pop off.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

The assumption is that Saka will start Tuesday having gone 24 and 45 minutes off the bench the last two league matches. While he may not be ready for 90 minutes, it'll be hard to completely fade him against David Alaba, who is rumored to start at left-back for Real Madrid.

DraftKings decided to price everyone down on this slate so you can play whoever you want. Really. If you think the Arsenal and Real Madrid match could be back and forth and feature more goals, you can stack almost every relevant player between the sides.

Even Kylian Mbappe ($8,200) and Harry Kane ($7,800) are in this price range. Rodrygo ($7,200) could have majority of sets for Madrid, though if they only get three corners while he's on the pitch, that may not be worth it. Gabriel Martinelli ($6,600) is more of a tournament play without set pieces, but he's played well following his return from injury and is likely to line up opposite right-back Lucas Vazquez, who has been criticized at times for his defensive abilities.

MIDFIELDERS

Kimmich is an easy click in cash games. Bayern are at home against a team that's likely going to sit in a low, defensive block. That should lead to corners and probably at least a 10-point floor. Michael Olise ($7,400) can be played as the other Bayern set-piece taker with 90 minutes a decent projection given injuries in the side.

Any Inter forward or midfielder will be purely a tournament play unless you think Hakan Calhanoglu ($6,800) is a better option than the Bayern midfielders.

The same goes for Mikel Merino ($6,000), Jude Bellingham ($6,500) and Federico Valverde ($5,100), who are all classified as GPP routes.

DEFENDERS

Federico Dimarco (INT at BAY, $6,200)

While these teams are elite, none of them have great DFS defenders. Dimarco is the best of the bunch, but a trip to Bayern doesn't scream massive floor, especially since he's not 100 percent and probably won't go 90. Even if you play the most expensive attacking players, you can still fit Dimarco in your lineup.

To win tournaments, it makes the most sense to correlate your defenders with your goalkeeper.

GOALKEEPER

There are reasons to play any of the four goalkeepers on this slate.

Jonas Urbig ($5,300) will probably have the fewest amount of save opportunities, while David Raya ($5,000) faces Real Madrid without stud center-back Gabriel.

Yann Sommer ($4,200) has always been a shot stopper and Bayern Munich will likely have to start Thomas Muller because of injuries. While Saka is available, this Arsenal attack still isn't elite or consistent, and Thibaut Courtois ($4,500) is another pure shot stopper who could make more than five saves in almost any matchup.

