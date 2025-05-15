Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Harry Wilson headshot

Harry Wilson News: Will stay for another year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Fulham have exercised their club option on Wilson's contract to extend his current deal until the end of the 2025/26 season on Thursday.

Wilson has been a depth piece for Fulham this season, but the striker has found the back of the net five times across 23 outings (11 starts). His fantasy value is limited, however, as he rarely starts and is entrenched as a backup on the front line.

Harry Wilson
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now