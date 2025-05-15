Harry Wilson News: Will stay for another year
Fulham have exercised their club option on Wilson's contract to extend his current deal until the end of the 2025/26 season on Thursday.
Wilson has been a depth piece for Fulham this season, but the striker has found the back of the net five times across 23 outings (11 starts). His fantasy value is limited, however, as he rarely starts and is entrenched as a backup on the front line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now