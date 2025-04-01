Leroy Sane News: Nets brace vs. St. Pauli

Sane scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus FC St. Pauli.

Sane came through when Bayern Munich needed him the most and scored two goals, including the game-winner, to lift his side to a much-needed win in a game where Bayern had to work harder than expected to get the three points. Sane's future after this season remains in doubt, but he's doing everything he can prove he belongs in a top-tier team. He has six goals and three assists in 17 appearances between the Bundesliga and the UCL since the beginning of January.