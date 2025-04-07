Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, April 8

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Only eight teams remain in the UEFA Champions League and the quarterfinals begin with two epic matches Tuesday. Arsenal host Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, and Bayern Munich welcome Inter Milan in a battle of two teams that could still win the treble.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Real Madrid at Arsenal

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime +210

Los Merengues are coming off a disappointing 2-1 loss to Valencia this past weekend, a result that could put a dent in their chances of winning the La Liga title. It was the second straight game in which Mbappe didn't find the back of the net, and he hasn't scored in four of his last five matches, including the UEFA Nations League with France.

Of course, it's just a cold run of form, as has seven goals in 12 UEFA Champions League appearances this term. After not finding the back of the net in the Round of 16 matchup against Atletico Madrid, this is as good of time as any against a back line sans Gabriel. Real Madrid need him to be at his best if they want to have a shot at getting past the Gunners.

Both teams to score "Yes" -110

Neither Real Madrid nor Arsenal are coming off a good result this past weekend. While Real Madrid lost to Valencia, the Gunners wasted another chance to move closer to Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings and stumbled their way to a 1-1 draw against Everton. That trend of seeing both teams score could happen again, though.

Real Madrid will look stronger defensively with the return of Thibaut Courtois, but they're not at their best at the back due to other absences, and Arsenal won't have one of their best players in Gabriel. Five of Arsenal's last six matches have ended with both teams scoring, and the same scenario unfolded in seven of Real Madrid's last eight across all competitions.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Inter Milan at Bayern Munich

Under 2.5 total goals -110

On paper, Inter and Bayern Munich are two teams that should entertain a high-scoring matchup. The presence of players like Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, should be a guarantee of goals.

However, Bayern aren't a team known for dropping points at home, and they're riding a 22-game undefeated streak when playing at Allianz Arena in the UCL (W17, D5). They've been almost unbeatable at home of late with eight wins over their last 10 home matches in all competitions (W8, D1, L1). That, coupled with the fact that each of Inter's five away matches in the current UCL run has finished with two or fewer goals, suggests that it could happen again.

History is on the side of a low-scoring affair, as four of the five previous competitive matches between these two sides have ended with under three total goals.

Harry Kane to score anytime +130

If Bayern are going to snatch even a point out of this game, Kane needs to be at his best. Fortunately for the Bundesliga giants, the Englishman has been on top of his game in recent matches and heads into this matchup on a four-game goal streak across all competitions, including his international duty with England. Kane also scored in the two UCL matches in the Round of 16 against Bayer Leverkusen and is up to 10 goals in 11 Champions League matches this season.

Champions League Betting Picks Tuesday, April 8

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime for Real Madrid +210

Both teams to score "Yes" in Arsenal vs. Real Madrid -110

Under 2.5 total goals in Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan -110

Harry Kane to score anytime for Bayern Munich +130

