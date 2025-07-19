Luciano Acosta News: Out for personal reasons

Acosta is not in the squad for Saturday's match against St. Louis City due to a personal issue.

Acosta will be sidelined for at least one game, with his potential return date still unclear. His absence affects the team mainly in set pieces, while both Logan Farrington and Sebastian Lletget are expected to gain playing time in offensive spots. The Argentinian will remain with five goals and one assist in 20 appearances until he's back.