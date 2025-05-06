Nico Elvedi Injury: Joins group training
Elvedi (knee) was involved in team training ahead of Saturday's match against Bayern Munich, according to his club.
Elvedi is back from his injury issues this week, with the defender marking an appearance in training Tuesday. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, he will likely return to a starting role when facing Bayern on Saturday.
