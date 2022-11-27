DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Brazil vs. Switzerland

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Soccer series.

Monday's single-game Yahoo slate again features Brazil against fellow Group G contenders Switzerland. The Selecao are a 65-percent favorite to win outright while the Swiss bring a squad full of major tournament experience.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DFS Fantasy Soccer: Brazil vs. Switzerland Cheat Sheet

Cash Game Strategy

The first name mentioned for Brazil is always Neymar but his ankle took a beating in the opener against Serbia and now he's out for the group stage. Instead, all of the focus will be on Richarlison ($30) who starred with two exceptional goals in Thursday's opener. He comes in with the top price tag but also the highest goalscoring odds at 37.7 percent. While his name is sure to be a popular one, Richarlison's production isn't an isolated case as he's scored nine goals in his last seven games for Brazil. Who replaces Neymar in the starting lineup will be another important spot to track, as Gabriel Jesus ($21), Vinicius Junior ($27) and Raphinha ($23) rank next on the list among likely scorers for Brazil. Given the price tag for Vinicius, he's an early favorite for a leading role in Neymar's spot. Two names from Switzerland appear in the top-six salary spots, with Breel Embolo ($28) and Granit Xhaka ($24) leading the way. If Embolo can keep up the momentum he'd be a good counter-pick to Brazil stacks but his price tag is high given how well the Selecao defense looked in their first game. A name deservedly sure to appear with some frequency is Xherdan Shaqiri ($22), who has a more reasonable price tag, is among the most likely scorers for his team and is a primary set-piece taker.

Major midfield names again come from Brazil but it's the Swiss which offer plenty of names to consider. Casemiro ($25) is the high-cost pick and it makes sense following a three-shot, three tackle effort in the opener. Combined with a few impressive passes to break down Serbia's defense, he offers the right skillset to beat the best of opponents. Despite a quiet performance, Granit Xhaka ($24) is the most expensive Swiss midfielder but there are plenty of names considered more likely to score than the Arsenal talisman. Greater potential could also come from picking Lucas Paqueta ($21) if he fills some of the production left by Neymar or Ruben Vargas ($18), who was an excellent foil to Xherdan Shaqiri with seven crosses and four corners of his own against Cameroon.

Brazil carries high clean sheet odds into another match with almost a 44 percent chance of shutting down the Swiss. This means that Alisson ($20) or Ederson ($19) are reasonable picks depending on who survives the flu bug going around Brazil's camp. Similarly, Marquinhos ($17) and Thiago Silva ($20) figure heavily into that clean sheet bonus. Much like in game one, Marquinhos has higher scoring odds than defensive partner and captain Thiago Silva. While in the past Ricardo Rodriguez ($13) featured plenty as a crossing weapon but he's not likely to get many chances in that area this time around. A cheaper option to consider is Nico Elvedi ($16) or Manuel Akanji ($15), which both feature good passing ranges and the physical play to stifle Richarlison for longer periods.

Tournament Strategy

More than someone like Kevin De Bruyne who has struggled in two games, Richarlison offers good potential for a superstar (1.6x) pick based on his consistent recent form in a yellow shirt. Depending on how the lineup looks, Vinicius Junior won't be far behind if you're trying to fit in as many Brazilians as possible. Trying to build more Swiss into a lineup is likely to need Xherdan Shaqiri in this pick instead because of the flexibility provided by his price tag. This brings Ruben Vargas and even Yann Sommer ($19) into the fold, as the shot-stopper has put up some famous performances against the biggest teams including a 19-save effort against Bayern Munich back in August. Something to be careful of is how many players aren't considered at full fitness because of the illness going through Brazil's camp as there could be implications in the starting XI.

