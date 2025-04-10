Ola Aina Injury: Given day-by-day tag

Aina (calf) is still out but is ramping up his fitness, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, per Paul Taylor of The Athletic. "For this game, no, unfortunately not. For the next one, we hope. It is going to be assessing day by day. He spends I don't know how many hours at the training ground, receiving treatment, so we are trying to have him back as soon as possible."

Aina looks to be getting to a good point in his recovery, as the club's manager did claim he is back at the training ground ramping up his fitness, although it doesn't appear he has trained with the team. This leaves him in a day-to-day position, likely needing to join team training and pass testing before he is deemed fit. The club did give him a slight chance of featuring soon, although that will depend on his development.