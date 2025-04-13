Petar Musa Injury: Forced off injured

Musa was forced off before halftime in Saturday's clash against Seattle due to an apparent ankle sprain, according to Garrett Melcer, the Digital Content Manager of FC Dallas.

Musa was forced off before halftime due to an apparent ankle sprain. He registered three shots in the first half and had a good impact. If the injury proves to be serious, it would be a big blow for the club given his importance for Dallas as he has already scored three goals and provided three assists in eight appearances. Logan Farrington could see increased playing time if Musa is sidelined.