2023 Wimbledon Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets: Vondrousova vs. Svitolina, Sabalenka vs. Jabeur

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Both women's semifinals at Wimbledon are scheduled to be played Thursday. Three of the four players in action have been to the Wimbledon semifinals or further before, but they have just one Grand Slam title between them, so this is a tremendous opportunity for all four remaining competitors.

All women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets.

Wimbledon Odds: Vondrousova vs. Svitolina

Marketa Vondrousova (-135) vs. Elina Svitolina (+110)

Riding the momentum from her victory over world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Svitolina's looking to finally reach a Grand Slam final after previously losing twice in the semifinals and seven times in the quarterfinals. The 28-year-old Ukrainian is 9-1 in Grand Slam play since returning from the birth of her child, and Svitolina's No. 76 ranking is deceiving, as she finished in the top 15 for six consecutive years from 2016-21 prior to her layoff. In four of those six years, she was in the top six.

Vondrousova capitalized on a choke job from No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, coming back from 4-1 down in the third set to win it 6-4. She's broken through in big semifinals before, reaching the finals of the 2019 French Open on clay and claiming the silver medal at the 2020 Olympics on hard courts. This is her best result in a big grass-court event, though, while Svitolina's appearing in her second Wimbledon semifinal. Svitolina has won three of their previous five meetings, though Vondrousova won the last two times they have faced off, and this will be their first encounter on grass or in a Grand Slam. In a match that's likely to be balanced on a knife edge throughout, Svitolina's the better value as a slight underdog after the tremendous form she showed in her previous match.

Wimbledon Prediction: Svitolina def. Vondrousova 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Wimbledon Odds: Sabalenka vs. Jabeur

Aryna Sabalenka (-160) vs. Ons Jabeur (+135)

The winner of this match will likely be favored in the final, so the pressure will be immense in this clash between the No. 2 and No. 6 seeds. Since escaping with a 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 second-round win over Varvara Gracheva, Sabalenka has been dominant, dropping only 15 games across her three subsequent matches combined. This year's Australian Open champion is the only Grand Slam winner left in the field, so Sabalenka will have confidence that she's capable of going all the way late in a Grand Slam.

Jabeur has faced a far more difficult path to this point, as this will be the fourth consecutive former Grand Slam champion on the opposite side of the net from the Tunisian. Jabeur beat 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-4 in the third, then dropped just three games to two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova before avenging her loss in last year's Wimbledon final with a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1 win over Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka's power against Jabeur's touch presents a fascinating contrast in styles, with history suggesting Sabalenka should come out on top. After losing their first encounter at the 2020 French Open, Sabalenka has won their last three matchups, including a 6-4, 6-3 victory at Wimbledon in 2021.

Wimbledon Prediction: Sabalenka def. Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

