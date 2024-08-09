2024 Canadian Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 8/10

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Canadian Open tennis continues Saturday. The women are running well ahead of the men after a couple of rainy days in Montreal. Quarterfinal action commences in Toronto while the men are just starting the Round of 16 and even have some second-round matches to wrap up. A couple of players playing the best tennis of their careers will look to keep the good times rolling, and there will be plenty of Americans in action Saturday, with two all-American matchups on the schedule if weather permits.

All men's and women's singles matches at the Canadian Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Canadian Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Alexei Popyrin (+240) vs. Grigor Dimitrov

Popyrin is playing some of the best tennis of his career, winning two matches apiece at Wimbledon, the Olympics and this tournament. The big-serving Aussie reached a career-high ranking of 38 earlier this year, and he gave Djokovic a battle at Wimbledon, nearly forcing a fifth set before Djokovic pulled off a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win. Popyrin has a pair of straight-sets wins over top-40 opponents in this tournament, and he's angling for another one against the 10th-ranked Dimitrov. The last time these two played, Popyrin upset Dimitrov at the 2021 U.S. Open.

Honorable Mention

Brandon Nakashima (+140) vs. Andrey Rublev

Canadian Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Emma Navarro (-225) vs. Taylor Townsend

Townsend has taken advantage of her second chance here as a lucky loser after losing in qualifying, but the 28-year-old doubles specialist will have a hard time keeping this run going in the quarterfinals against arguably the most improved player on the WTA Tour in 2024. While Townsend is ranked seventh in doubles but just 71st in singles, Navarro has climbed to a career-high 15th thanks to a 19-7 stretch in which all of her losses have come against players currently ranked in the top 40, with all but one against opponents currently in the top 25. Navarro usually takes care of business against the players she should beat, and the 23-year-old New York native's strong defense is likely to effectively counter Townsend's forays to the net in this all-American clash.

Honorable Mention

Alexander Zverev (-330) vs. Holger Rune

Canadian Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Taylor Fritz (-165) vs. Sebastian Korda

These two talented Americans are both good enough to make deep runs here, but this is just a second-round match. Fritz has a 38-14 record in 2024 and is ranked five spots ahead of the 18th-ranked Korda, who has climbed to 28-16 in 2024 thanks to an eight-match winning streak, which includes a title last week in Washington. That was Korda's first career title on hard courts, while Fritz has five, including one in Delray Beach this year and a Masters 1000 at Indian Wells two years ago. Both players are 6-foot-5, but Fritz gets a lot more free points off his serve, which has made him the better player on faster surfaces. Fritz defeated Korda on the clay courts of Rome this year to improve to 2-0 in their head-to-head.

Honorable Mention

Nuno Borges (-165) vs. Kei Nishikori