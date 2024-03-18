2024 Miami Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 3/19

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The first round of the Miami Open women's singles draw begins Tuesday, while the men will wait until Wednesday to start main-draw play. Three former world No. 1 women will be in action Tuesday, so there's no shortage of star power taking the court despite the limited selection of matches on the first day of Miami Open main draw play. One of those former top-ranked players appears to have nothing left in the tank, but the other two offer an alluring mix of pedigree and matchup, making them potential value bets Tuesday.

All Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, or any of the other best sports betting sites. We offer exclusive sign-up bonuses for some of those sportsbooks in states where sports betting has gone live, like North Carolina, where you can take advantage of exclusive betting promos.

All matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets, which is the case for all ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 level tournaments. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Miami Open Picks: Upset Alert

Ana Bogdan (+165) vs. Katerina Siniakova

Siniakova will be happy to have usual partner Barbora Krejcikova back in women's doubles after partnering with Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Storm Hunter while Krejcikova recovered from a back injury, but while the Czech doubles team is elite, Siniakova's a middling singles player. The world No. 42 is just 9-8 in singles in 2024, with four losses to players outside the top 50. Bogdan reached a WTA 250 final in her native Romania last month, so she'll bring some confidence into this event and is ranked only 24 spots back of Siniakova at No. 66.

Honorable Mention

Shuai Zhang (+275) vs. Daria Saville

Miami Open Odds: Lock It In

Diana Shnaider (-650) vs. Venus Williams

Venus continues to accept wild cards into main draws at big events, but it has been a while since she was a truly competitive player on the WTA Tour. The 43-year-old Williams is just 7-29 since the start of 2020, and she's ranked No. 457. The 19-year-old Shnaider's in good form heading into this tournament, as she's climbed to No. 62 in the rankings thanks to a 12-3 record since her first-round loss to Jasmine Paolini at the Australian Open, including a WTA 250 title at the Thailand Open.

Honorable Mention

Diane Parry (-205) vs. Jaqueline Cristian

Miami Open Predictions: Value Bets

Caroline Wozniacki (-190) vs. Clara Burel

Wozniacki looked terrific in Indian Wells before a toe injury forced her to retire down 6-4, 1-0 to Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. The issue stemmed from a banged-up toe nail that needed to be drained, so hopefully the subsequent few days have provided ample recovery time for the former world No. 1, who managed to string together four consecutive victories to reach the quarterfinals. Burel has notched some impressive results in 2024, taking out Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and leading 4-0 in the third set against Coco Gauff at Indian Wells before choking that match away in a third-set tiebreak, but the 22-year-old Frenchwoman's just 5-6 against top-150 opponents in 2024. Wozniacki has struggled against players capable of overpowering her, but Burel isn't a big hitter, so this should be a comfortable stylistic matchup for the Dane, provided that her toe has sufficiently recovered.

Lesia Tsurenko (-170) vs. Magda Linette

Linette's off to a terrible start in 2024, with a 3-8 record and just one top-90 win, which came against Cristina Bucsa in Linette's first match of the year. Age may be catching up to the 32-year-old Pole, while the 34-year-old Tsurenko is having a solid season. The Ukrainian hasn't been as impressive as some of her younger compatriots this year, but she's having a strong campaign in her own right. Tsurenko's 6-5 record includes a win over sixth-ranked Ons Jabeur, and all five players to beat Tsurenko are either highly ranked or having excellent seasons, unlike Linette. Tsurenko's losses have come against Diane Parry, Aryna Sabalenka, Liudmila Samsonova, Katie Boulter and Emma Navarro. Tsurenko served for the match against the red-hot Navarro at Indian Wells before Navarro escaped with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 win.

Honorable Mention

Simona Halep (-115) vs. Paula Badosa