Wimbledon Men's Final Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets: Djokovic vs. Alcaraz

The Wimbledon men's final will be played Sunday. The two biggest favorites proved definitively that they deserve to meet in the championship match by beating their respective semifinal opponents in straight sets Friday. History is on the line, with one player looking to bolster an unparalleled resume and another looking to add to a list of accomplishments that's staggering for somebody so young.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets. Both players have been in terrific grass-court form over the past fortnight to get to this point, but analyzing stylistic matchups and head-to-head history can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities.

Wimbledon Men's Final Odds: Djokovic vs. Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic (-180) vs. Carlos Alcaraz (+150)

Alcaraz has a few factors working in his favor that could help him turn the tables after last month's 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 loss to Djokovic in the French Open semifinals. The pressure got to the 20-year-old Spaniard a bit as the favorite in that match, but he's the underdog here. Additionally, Djokovic executed the game plan of wearing Alcaraz down physically to perfection at Roland Garros, as Alcaraz cramped early in the third set and it was one-way traffic from there. Grass court tennis is far less physically demanding with shorter rallies and less explosive movement than clay, so Djokovic will likely be forced to turn to a different strategy. Djokovic also utilizes extensive film study to learn opponents' tendencies and patterns in big moments, and there's simply a much smaller sample size available for Alcaraz on grass courts as compared to clay. Alcaraz only learned to move comfortably on grass this year, so looking at his past matches won't provide much useful material.

Even with all those factors working in Alcaraz's favor, he's still fighting an uphill battle considering Djokovic is going for his eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row, while Alcaraz was just 4-2 at the All England Club prior to this tournament. Given Djokovic's supreme fitness level and problem-solving ability, Alcaraz will be in trouble if this final goes five sets, but the athletic Spaniard's massive toolkit could allow him to get the job done in three or four sets, provided he plays the right shots at the right time and gets the execution right to boot. With 23 Grand Slam titles and counting, Djokovic's resume speaks for itself, but his head-to-head against Alcaraz is tied 1-1. Alcaraz beat Djokovic in a third-set tiebreak in Madrid last year prior to Djokovic's four-set win in their much more consequential rematch last month at the French Open.

Wimbledon Men's Final Prediction: Alcaraz def. Djokovic 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-4

