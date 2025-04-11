UFL Betting: Best Bets and Props for Week 3

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

We're primed for a Week 3 slate that features another quartet of intriguing matchups and presents us with a couple of intriguing betting opportunities in an all-USFL matchup and an interconference clash this weekend.

Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats Best Bets (Saturday, April 12, 2:30 p.m. ET)

The Roughnecks have gotten off to a ragged start to the season, going 0-2 via an ugly 31-6 loss to the Battlehawks in the opener and a much tighter 11-9 defeat at the hands of the Renegades in Week 2. While Houston's defense looked much better in the latter contest, the offense has slogged through the first pair of contests whether it's been Nolan Henderson or Anthony Brown under center.

Brown should get another start Saturday after turning in a reasonably encouraging performance against Arlington and keeping his team in the game until the final gun. Brown does have NFL experience from his days with the Ravens and certainly offers a running dimension as well, but he's understandbly still building chemistry with his pass catchers.

The Showboats have been more competent on offense, with E.J. Perry giving Memphis a solid playmaking presence at quarterback and Jonathan Adams playing like an all-UFL receiver over his first two games. Behind him, the Showboats boast two players with some NFL and CFL experience, respectively, in Kwamie Lassiter and Kai Locksley that are still acclimating to the offense. Meanwhile, Deneric Prince, who spent time with the NFL's Chiefs over the last two seasons, will helm the backfield with Jacob Kibodi slated to be inactive.

Houston has allowed five sacks and its QBs have thrown three picks through two games, while the Roughnecks defense has surrendered a league-high 8.2 yards per attempt, 186.5 rushing yards and 192.5 passing yards per contest. With Perry playing well at the controls of Memphis' offense, head coach Ken Whisenhunt back calling plays after missing Week 1, and the Showboats seemingly a more cohesive squad overall through two weeks, I look for them to squeak out a cover at home and for Prince to have a solid game.

Showboats -5.5 (-115 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Deneric Prince 50+ Rushing Yards (+125 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan Panthers (Sunday, April 13, 12:00 p.m. ET)

I pegged the Brahmas to cover a seven-point number against the Battlehawks last week, and San Antonio didn't truly get close in large part due to spotty quarterback play on the part of Kellen Mond. The Brahmas' offense is in for a bit of an overhaul this week, however, as Payton Pardee takes over for AJ Smith, who resigned as offensive coordinator Tuesday after San Antonio's poor first two weeks on that side of the ball.

Payton Pardee, grandson of former NFL head coach Jack Pardee, takes over as the new voice of the offense, which could lead to a bit of a Week 3 surge. Pardee has already been with the team as as the wide receivers/special teams coach, so he's a familiar face who's also well-versed with the Brahmas' personnel.

There's plenty of talent on San Antonio's offensive roster, considering the likes of Anthony McFarland, John Lovett, Jashaun Corbin, Jontre Kirklin, Jacob Harris, Justin Smith, Alize Mack and Marquez Stevenson. Former XFL/UFL standout Cody Latimer joined the staff this week as well, which should be a boon for the team's receivers. Meanwhile, the Brahmas added two talented defensive players to the roster this week as well in the form of Matthew Gotel and Derrick Langford.

The Panthers are a tough team to figure out, as even at home last week, they had a tough time getting anything going in a 21-12 loss to the Stallions following a 26-12 cakewalk against the Showboats in Week 1. Michigan also lost Matthew Colburn to injured reserve Friday as a result of a shoulder injury, robbing the offense of a highly versatile weapon out of the backfield. Bryce Perkins is talented but has been inconsistent at quarterback over the first two games, and on the other side of the ball, the Panthers have surrendered the second-most passing yards per contest (188.0) through two games.

This number has actually increased by a point since earlier in the week, so I'll roll with what might be a revitalized Brahmas offense to at least keep matters close and peg the Over for a secondary bet to consider.

Brahmas +6.5 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 35.5 points (-105 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

