UFL DFS Picks: DraftKings UFL Championship Game Lineup Plays and Strategy

We've reached the inaugural UFL title game at The Dome in St. Louis, with the San Antonio Brahmas set to play in the building for the third straight week after disposing of the Battlehawks to claim the XFL Conference Championship. Meanwhile, the seemingly unstoppable Birmingham Stallions are looking to beat the NFL's Chiefs to the first pro football three-peat, as a win in this game would give Birmingham three consecutive spring league championships (two USFL, one UFL).

With only one game on the slate, DraftKings UFL contests will feature the Showdown format – one Captain's Spot that accrues fantasy production at a 1.5x rate but also requires a higher investment on each player and five Flex positions that accrue those points at a normal rate and assigns a lower salary to each player. Any position is eligible to be rostered at any spot.

Captain's Spot Candidates

(Captain's salary listed)

Adrian Martinez, BHAM ($16,500):

Yes, Martinez was the surprising subject of a benching during the USFL Conference Championship win over the Panthers, and Matt Corral stepped in to lead a memorable comeback for Birmingham. However, head coach Skip Holtz quashed any potential QB controversy this week by naming Martinez, the newly minted league MVP, his starter for the contest.

Before mustering just 8.4 DK points in the abbreviated action last week, Martinez had scored 16.6 DK points or more in any game since Week 3 where he'd put up any pass attempts. That included five games of at least 28.2 DK points, corroborating his massive upside. While he scored a more modest 17 DK points in his one encounter with the very tough Brahmas defense in Week 9, Martinez's ability to dominate a game through both the ground and air makes him the highest-upside play of the slate.

Chase Garbers, SAN ($15,300):

If you can't make Martinez's salary fit comfortably and still want to roster a quarterback in your Captain's spot, Garbers is naturally your other option, and not a bad one in the least. The California product missed multiple games due to injury this regular season, but he averaged a solid 13.3 DK points during his time on the field.

Garbers is coming off having completed a cool 71.4 percent of his passes against the Battlehawks in the XFL Conference Championship win on Sunday night, and he connected on just under 70.0 percent of his attempts versus the Stallions back in Week 9. He also opened the season with two 20+ DK-point tallies before his absences began, and Birmingham finished the regular season having allowed the second-most completions (198) and 12 TD passes.

Jontre Kirklin, SAN ($15,000):

Kirklin is my one non-QB Captain's spot candidate and with good reason – the standout receiver is capable of breaking open a game regardless of matchup and actually outpaced his QB, Garbers, when it comes to DK points per game (14.5). Kirklin also put together a solid performance against the Stallions in Week 9, posting a 4-66 line on seven targets that netted 16 DK points.

That was one in a streak of four consecutive double-digit DK-point efforts Kirklin carries into this title game. Kirklin crossed the 18 DK-point threshold on four occasions overall during the regular season, giving him the necessary ceiling to be considered in this spot.

Flex Spot Candidates

Anthony McFarland, SAN ($9,000):

McFarland is a borderline Captain's Spot candidate for me, as he's essentially the Brahmas' running game's version of Kirklin. The one-time Pittsburgh Steeler has made quite a case for another look from the NFL when he's been healthy this season/postseason, averaging 17.3 DK points per contest while averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 13.1 yards per reception.

The veteran running back also carries a four-game streak of double-digit DK-point tallies into Sunday's clash, having scored at least 15.3 DK points in each of those contests and helping vault San Antonio over the Battlehawks in the XFL Conference Championship with a 69-yard touchdown run. McFarland gained 116 total yards on 21 touches (17.6 DK points) versus the Stallions in Week 9, furthering his case.

CJ Marable, BHAM ($7,800):

Marable appears to have clearly taken back the lead role in the Stallions' ground attack from Ricky Person after logging 18 total carries and four receptions over the last two games. Marable has generally put the opportunities to good use as well, gaining 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding 34 receiving yards and averaging 16.4 DK points per contest.

Marable has five double-digit DK-point tallies on his resume overall since the start of the regular season, and while he only touched the ball twice on the ground versus the Brahmas in Week 9, he gained 17 yards with those carries. San Antonio unquestionably presents a tough matchup against the run, but Marable's dual role merits him consideration.

John Lovett, SAN ($5,800):

Lovett, like his backfield mate McFarland, made a return from injury in the postseason win over the Battlehawks, and he actually outpaced the latter in workload by logging 18 carries. Lovett parlayed them into 83 yards, putting him firmly on the radar at his salary for this championship showdown.

Lovett often filled in capably for McFarland this season when the latter was out, scoring double-digit DK points in Weeks 3-7. Lovett even eclipsed 25 DK points in two of those games, and although the matchup against the Stallions on the ground only netted 3.8 yards per carry this regular season, he remains in play.

Amari Rodgers, BHAM ($5,000):

Martinez has done a good job spreading the ball around in the Stallions' passing attack this season, so pinpointing a Birmingham pass catcher is always a tricky proposition. However, Rodgers makes for an interesting option at his salary, considering his experience and the fact he has proven capable of posting double-digit DK-point production.

The one-time third-round pick of the Packers saw a season-high six targets against the Brahmas in Week 9, parlaying them into a 3-35 line. While that doesn't particularly stand out, Rodgers possesses the type of speed that can allow him to pay off a salary as reasonable as the one he's sporting with just a play or two.

San Antonio Brahmas Defense ($3,800):

My final suggestion is a bit off the beaten path, but going with a defense in a Showdown slate can be a good differentiator for tournaments. The Stallions' defense figures to be a bit more highly rostered, but San Antonio's unit certainly merits a look despite the challenge presented by Birmingham's offense.

Wade Phillips has always been renowned for his aggressive approach on the defensive side of the ball, and that came to fruition once again this season in the form of San Antonio's league-high 32 sacks during the regular season. The Brahmas added another four sacks against the Battlehawks in last week's playoff win, and they've scored at least nine DK points in three straight games overall, including in Week 9 against the Stallions.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jace Sternberger, BHAM ($6,800); Justin Smith, SAN ($5,200)