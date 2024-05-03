UFL DFS Picks: DraftKings Week 6 Lineup Plays and Strategy

We officially begin the second half of what's been a successful UFL season thus far with a four-game Week 6 slate, As customary, we have some appealing plays to highlight at each position and salary point, with several particularly appealing individual matchups on tap.

As was the case for both the XFL and USFL, DraftKings is offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Adrian Martinez, BHAM at MEM ($10,300):

After a few weeks of a quarterback carousel between Adrian Martinez and Matt Corral, it's the former that's been confirmed as the Week 6 starter after posting 29 DK points in Week 5 against the Roughnecks on the strength of 293 total yards and a passing TD

Martinez had also generated 33.8 DK points against the Showboats in Week 4 partly on the strength of three total TDs, and he now faces that same Memphis defense again. The Showboats have allowed a league-high 71.8 percent completion rate, and Martinez's ability to heavily complement his passing with his work on the ground – an area where Memphis is also vulnerable – makes him worth the five-figure investment.

Reid Sinnett, HOU at STL ($8,400):

Sinnett has been a solid fantasy contributor despite the Roughnecks' 1-4 mark, as he's averaging 12 DK points per contest and is coming off having completed a season-best 71.1 percent of his throws on a season-high 38 attempts in Week 5.

Sinnett has scored 11.7 to 20.8 DK points in his ongoing five-game starting stint, and he could be particularly aggressive again in Week 6 considering the potential game environment. The Battlehawks offense is one that typically forces teams to often have to lean toward the pass due to their own firepower, and Sinnett is already somewhat predisposed to doing so, as last week's game demonstrated.

ALSO CONSIDER: AJ McCarron, STL vs. HOU ($11,000)

RUNNING BACKS

Jacob Saylors, STL at HOU ($8,800):

A.J. McCarron and his impressive group of pass catchers have certainly enjoyed their share of the spotlight during the first half of the season, but Saylors has been increasingly earning accolades for his stellar all-around work out of the backfield. Saylors is averaging 15.6 DK points per contest after putting up 16.3 to 24.2 DK points in his ongoing three-game starting stint.

Anthony McFarland has been ruled out for Week 6 with his nagging shoulder injury, leaving Saylors to once again helm the backfield with Wayne Gallman working in a complementary role alongside him. Saylors is facing a Roughnecks defense that's tied for the second-most rushing TDs (seven) and that's yielded the second-most rushing yards per game (98.2), affording Saylors a bright outlook on the fast track of his home field.

Ricky Person, BHAM at MEM ($8,600):

Person found his way to 16.2 DK points in Week 5 despite averaging only 1.8 yards per carry on his 14 rush attempts, as he still recorded a pair of rushing TDs. That tally was preceded by totals of 18.2, 12.0 and 15.6 DK points in three of the prior four contests, and Person has a chance for another productive afternoon in Saturday's favorable matchup.

Larry Rountree (healthy scratch) has already been ruled out for Week 6, and Person is in line to lead the backfield with C.J. Marable backing him up. Memphis, which gave up that aforementioned 15.6 DK-point tally to Person in Week 3, has been vulnerable to the run as well, surrendering 4.7 yards per carry and a league-high nine rushing TDs.

ALSO CONSIDER: John Lovett, SAN at D.C. ($7,700)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Hakeem Butler, STL vs. HOU ($9,700):

The connection between Butler and A.J. McCarron was one of the most impressive in the XFL last season, and after a modest start this year, they've now clearly found their stride. Butler posted a 6-147-2 line on nine targets versus the Defenders in Week 5, netting 36.7 DK points along the way.

Butler also posted 20.7 and 14.1 DK points in the previous two games, so he's now literally and figuratively in mid-season form. The prospects for a continuation of his impressive stretch in Week 6 are solid, as the Roughnecks are allowing a robust 11.0 yards per completion and have given up six passing TDs in five games.

Daewood Davis, MEM vs. BHAM ($7,300):

Davis has rather quietly developed into one of the UFL's better receivers, producing a 23-231-2 line across his first five games. Particularly encouraging is the fact Davis saw 16 targets from new quarterback Troy Williams in Week 5, and although the efficiency wasn't there, the wideout still generated a 6-101 line that netted 24.1 DK points.

Davis also has nine- and 10-target games this season, weeks where he finished with 12.8 and 17.8 DK points. The matchup against the Stallions could actually lead to one of his more productive performances, considering Birmingham, good as its defense has been, has allowed the second-most completions (107) and second-highest completion percentage (64.1) in the league.

Marcus Simms, MICH vs. ARL ($6,600):

Simms has been a steady target for whoever has been under center for Michigan, averaging 13.0 DK points per contest while compiling three tallies of over 16 DK points along the way. Simms has seen at least four targets in all but one game as well, and with Danny Etling settling into the starting job after another week of practice, we could see the chemistry between him and Simms grow in Week 6.

The matchup lines up well for the duo, as they're facing a Renegades defense that's allowed seven passing TDs and a league-high 12.0 yards per completion. Simms has the ability to operate successfully in all areas of the field as well, but the most appealing aspect of his game is game-breaking speed that's allowed him to average 21.2 yards per reception thus far this season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Marquez Stevenson, SAN at D.C. ($7,500)

FLEX

JaVonta Payton (WR), ARL at MICH ($6,200)

Payton broke out for 27.9 DK points in a Week 5 loss to the Brahmas, posting a 7-119-1 line on nine targets. It's not the only noteworthy performance for Payton thus far in this UFL season, also posting totals of 14.9 and 10.9 DK points earlier in the campaign.

The speedy Tennessee product, who spent time with the XFL's Orlando Guardians and the Renegades last season, has a 15-247-2 line on the campaign, and he'll be facing a Panthers defense that's given up seven passing touchdowns and 201.6 yards through the air per game.

Cole Hikutini (TE), MICH vs. ARL ($3,400)

Hikutini is one of the week's more intriguing value options, as the talented tight end can make plays down the seam and is coming off having displayed solid chemistry with new quarterback Etling in Week 5. Hikutini posted a 3-64 line against the Showboats, with the highlight of his afternoon a 48-yard grab.

Hikutini also produced a 2-41 line back in Week 1 against the Battlehawks, and he also averaged a solid 11.8 yards per grab for the Panthers during the 2023 USFL season. The Renegades' weaknesses against the pass that were detailed in Simms' entry can potentially benefit Hikutini as well, and his salary is so low that there's minimal risk involved in rostering him.

TEAM DEFENSE

Michigan Panthers vs. Arlington Renegades ($4,600): Speaking of the Panthers-Renegades matchup, Michigan's defense will be in a good position to build on what was an impressive Week 5 performance. The Panthers recorded 16 DK points against the Showboats on the strength of seven sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, easily the unit's best showing of the season. Michigan's previous high this season with 7.0 DK points, but with the Renegades averaging the third-fewest points per game (18.0) and averaging just 3.2 yards per rush, the Panthers, which have five picks and 13 sacks, could turn Arlington largely one-dimensional and potentially force Luis Perez into some turnovers.