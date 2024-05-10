2024 WNBA Fantasy Bust Candidates

With just 144 roster spots available in the WNBA (for now), each player needs to earn their spot in the league, and there's plenty of talent available for fantasy managers to choose from. However, there are several players whose average draft position (ADP) seems too high heading into the regular season. This doesn't necessarily mean that we dislike a player's talent or skill set. Instead, we feel as though the opportunity cost of drafting a player is too high compared to the alternatives that are usually available at that point in fantasy drafts.

RotoWire's experts have broken down several players they're avoiding in their fantasy drafts this year.

Kirien Sprecher

Rickea Jackson, F, Los Angeles Sparks

ADP: 39.5

I think the rookie will have a great career, but I'm not wasting a top 50 pick on a player who isn't expected to start to begin the season. Let other players in your league draft Jackson, and probably drop her after a few unproductive games, and then swoop in when her value is low. I know this rookie class is exciting and the Sparks are rebuilding, but Jackson not being able to beat out Dearica Hamby during training camp is concerning.

Elizabeth Williams, C, Chicago Sky

ADP: 35.4

Even with Kamilla Cardoso (shoulder) sidelined, Williams didn't start Chicago's final preseason game. Michaela Onyenwere and Angel Reese started in the backcourt, while Isabelle Harrison, Brianna Turner and Williams operated off the bench. Williams started all 40 of her appearances with Chicago last season and was strong defensively, but there's more competition for frontcourt minutes this season, and eventually, the Sky are going to hand the keys to Reese and Cardoso full-time.

Jason Shebilske

Courtney Vandersloot, G, New York Liberty

ADP: 24.0

Vandersloot remained one of the league's best passers in her age-34 season last year, averaging a league-high 8.1 assists per game. This gave her a high floor, but she was an inconsistent scorer, which led to a lack of fantasy upside. She was held below 25 ESPN Fantasy points in 19 of her 39 appearances last year and was held to single-digit scoring totals on 24 occasions. The Liberty simply don't need her as a go-to scoring option, and there are other options available that have more upside than Vandersloot in the first few rounds of fantasy drafts.

Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana Fever

ADP: 30.5

Once she's healthy, Mitchell shouldn't be overlooked in the Fever's backcourt after the team selected Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. Mitchell was Indiana's leading scorer last year with 18.2 points per game, but she averaged just 3.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds. Mitchell's scoring opportunities will likely decrease alongside a prolific scorer in Clark, and Mitchell doesn't do enough in secondary categories to give her a solid fantasy floor. The 28-year-old should continue to have encouraging performances in 2024, but her ADP seems too high, especially with guard options like Courtney Williams and Natasha Cloud going after her.

Alex Barutha

Kahleah Copper, G, Phoenix Mercury

ADP: 20.1

Copper was the 2021 Finals MVP, playing for the Chicago Sky. However, the Sky have undergone a complete rebuild. Part of that shift was trading Copper to the Mercury. The three-time All-Star led Chicago in shot attempts last season, averaging 18.7 points per game. With Phoenix, she's no longer the clear-cut No. 1 option. The 29-year-old will be fighting for touches with Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud. Copper is still fully expected to be one of Phoenix's primary options, but she may not be asked to maintain last season's career-high 27.9% usage rate.

Ezi Magbegor, C, Seattle Storm

ADP: 18.1

Magbegor has improved every season, taking a leap last year after Breanna Stewart signed with the Liberty. The No. 12 overall pick in 2019 made her first All-Star game and was voted to her second straight All-Defense team. Though she averaged a career-high 13.8 points in 2023, Magbegor could be asked to do less offensively in 2024. The offseason brought Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike to Seattle -- a combined 38.8 PPG, 12.8 RPG and 8.2 APG. Magbegor still figures to make a high-level defensive impact (1.9 BLK, 1.1 STL), but the remainder of her stats may pull back.

