Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 27

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, June 27

Napheesa Collier Over 7.5 Rebounds (-125) at Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:35 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: This player prop gives me some pause since Collier has missed the last two games due to a low back injury. She's still on the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup but was upgraded from questionable to probable Friday morning. This upgrade wasn't particularly surprising, as she had also participated in Tuesday's shootaround before being ruled out for Minnesota's game against Washington. Collier has recorded at least eight rebounds in each of her last eight full appearances, and even when she was limited to 19 minutes against the Aces on June 17 when sustaining her injury, she racked up six boards. The Dream have Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones in the frontcourt, but Atlanta has a middling defense against opposing forwards overall, which should allow for Collier to continue her success, even if her minutes are slightly limited.

Chicago Sky at Golden State Valkyries Over 157.5 (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:00 p.m. CT

Daniel Dobish: The Sky head to the Bay Area with three consecutive Over results, including a 97-86 win over the Sparks on Tuesday. Chicago tied a season high in scoring, and it has now hit the Over in all six contests against Western Conference teams in 2025. The Valkyries have been trending Under, going 4-1 in the previous five games. However, the Over-Under has split 3-3 in the past six at home. Golden State is subpar offensively, but it should find plenty of open spaces against the very giving Sky.

Angel Reese Over 26.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-130) at Golden State Valkyries

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: I've consistently preached throughout the season about how much the Valkyries have outperformed expectations after entering the season with a projected win total of 9.5. However, Reese is one of the better forwards in the league and has hit the over on this combo in five of her last seven appearances. The Valkyries are a below-average team against opposing forwards and will likely continue to be without Temi Fagbenle on Friday, so I like Reese to continue her recent success.

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm Under 156.5 (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:05 p.m. CT

Daniel Dobish: Taking the Sun covering the nearly 20-point spread is very tempting, especially since the Storm laid an egg last time out against the Fever. In fact, if you want to play an SGP, Sun and the total of this game is strong. Seattle is 0-2 ATS as a double-digit favorite this season, including an outright loss to Golden State. Under is the better standalone bet, however. The Under has cashed in four of the past six games for the Sun, and in games when they are an underdog of at least nine points, the Under has cashed at a 6-2-1 clip.

Gabby Williams Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-122) vs. Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:20 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Williams came in under this total during Tuesday's loss to the Fever, but the Fever are an above-average defense against opposing forwards, and that performance snapped a streak of three consecutive outings in which Williams had hit the over on this combo. There is some risk that the Storm will rest their key players Friday if the game gets out of hand early, but I think Williams will be able to be able to bounce back, even if she sees a slight decrease in playing time.

Satou Sabally Under 18.5 Points (-125) vs. New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:25 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Sabally's recent performances have been less of an indictment on her talent and more of a testament to the impact that Kahleah Copper has for the Mercury. Copper has been back in action for three of the last four games, and during that time, Sabally's shot volume has dropped to 11.0 field-goal attempts per game, down from her season-long average of 15.6 attempts per game. Sabally has failed to score more than 15 points in three consecutive appearances -- one of which came in New York -- as her decreased volume from the floor leaves less of a margin for error if her shot isn't falling. The Liberty allow the lowest field-goal percentage in the league to opposing forwards, so Sabally could have trouble racking up points once again Friday.