Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, May 23

Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, May 23

Kelsey Plum Over 23.5 Points (-120) vs. Golden State Valkyries

Hard Rock Sportsbook, 2:00 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Plum has been fantastic to start the season, averaging 26.7 points on 26.6 true shot attempts. With Rickea Jackson set to miss her second straight game, the ball should continue to be in Plum's hands often. The sample size on Golden State's defense isn't high enough to draw any real conclusions yet, but the sportsbooks don't expect a lot of resistance, as the Sparks are 10-point favorites.

Satou Sabally Over 21.5 Points (-110) at Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:15 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Sabally has the highest usage rate in the WNBA of any player who's played in two games (36.7 percent). That's an absurd mark, and she's averaging 26.0 points on 27.5 true shot attempts in just 27.5 minutes. Today's game against the Storm is expected to be relatively close (Seattle -6), so Sabally has scoring and minutes upside. These teams faced off in the season opener, and Sabally had 27 points in 26 minutes during the 81-59 victory.

Gabby Williams Over 3.5 Rebounds (-158) vs. Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The odds on Williams' rebound line make this more appealing as an addition to a parlay rather than a straight bet, or the bet can be made using a profit boost. Williams was held without a rebound in Seattle's season-opening loss to the Mercury, but she posted five boards against the Wings on Monday. Even though the Mercury have a strong frontcourt this year led by Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, I expect Friday's rematch to be more competitive than last weekend's 81-59 loss. Williams recorded at least four rebounds in 11 of 14 appearances last year, so I like her chances of achieving the feat Friday.

Phoenix Mercury +6 at Seattle Storm (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:05 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: While I mentioned in my Williams rebound note that I expected Friday's rematch to be closer than last Saturday's regular-season opener, this line still feels perplexing. Even though Saturday's game took place in Phoenix, the Mercury cruised to a comfortable 81-59 victory and are 2-0 heading into Friday's matchup. The Storm are coming off an eight-point win in Dallas, but I expect that the Mercury will at least be able to keep Friday's game close and cover the spread.

Kiki Iriafen Over 8.5 Rebounds (+100) at Las Vegas Aces

BetMGM, 2:30 p.m. CT

Darrell Harris: We're going back to the well here! In the Mystics' last game, I backed Iriafen over 20.5 points/rebounds combo, which she cleared, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds against the Valkyries. With consecutive double-doubles under her belt, the rookie is showing no signs of slowing down. Shakira Austin and Stefanie Dolson do not appear to be threats to her playing time, and Austin will be sidelined Friday. In fact, having additional rim protectors frees Iriafen to snag a few more boards defensively. A third consecutive double-double would come as no surprise, so let's ride!