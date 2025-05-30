Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, May 30

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, May 30

Sonia Citron Over 12.5 Points (-104) vs. New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:35 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Amid Georgia Amoore's absence this season, Citron has stepped up in the backcourt and has helped the Mystics be more competitive than expected early in 2025. Citron has had plenty of usage, averaging 34.5 minutes per game over her last four appearances, and she's scored at least 13 points in five of her six outings this year. The rookie failed to connect on a three-pointer Wednesday against the Fever for just the second time this season, but she still went 5-for-12 from the field and was perfect from the charity stripe en route to 13 points, showing her potential even when her perimeter shot isn't falling.

Connecticut Sun +12.5 at Indiana Fever (-108)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:40 p.m. CT

Cullum Brownbridge: I think it's a good choice to bet the Sun on the spread, and for any team facing the Fever, until Caitlin Clark comes back. The Fever lost to the Mystics by six points in their first game without Clark on Wednesday, and even though Washington has been much more competitive than Connecticut to begin the year, the Fever still seem to be adjusting to functioning without their go-to player.

Allisha Gray Over 14.5 Points (-108) at Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:25 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Gray has been a consistently productive member of the backcourt early in the season while Jordin Canada has been sidelined. Gray has averaged 20.3 points per game over her first six appearances of the season and has scored at least 16 points in all but one of her outings. The Storm have allowed the second-fewest points to opposing guards to begin the season, but I think that the shot volume will be there for Gray to hit the over Friday.

Chelsea Gray Under 4.5 Assists (+116) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Gray has historically been a strong passer throughout her career, but she averaged just 4.9 assists per game during her injury-plagued season in 2024, which was her worst mark since the 2017 campaign. She's gotten off to a slow start in 2025, as she's been held below five assists in each of her first four appearances of the season. The Aces have largely struggled as a team early in the year, averaging just 80.5 points per game. However, they've been involved in three games decided by double-digit margins (two losses, one win), which has impacted Gray's role. The Aces are 10-point favorites heading into Friday's matchup, so Gray's minutes could be limited once again, making the under on her assists appealing given the plus-money odds.

Alanna Smith Over 10.5 Points (-128) at Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:55 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: I'm rolling with the over on points for another player on Friday's slate, as Smith has hit the over on this line in three of her four appearances in 2025. The team's matchup against the Mercury on Friday is expected to be one of the most competitive games on the slate, and there could be an opportunity for several Lynx players to step up since Napheesa Collier is questionable due to a knee injury. Smith has shot 62.5 percent from the field this season, so some regression will likely be in order at some point, but the shot volume should be there if Collier is out or limited against Phoenix.