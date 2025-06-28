This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Saturday, June 28

Shakira Austin to Record 25+ Points + Rebounds (+120) at Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:30 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: This line seems to factor in Austin's earlier performances this season, when the Mystics appeared to be managing her workload following a preseason injury. However, she's been part of the starting lineup in each of her last five appearances and has hit the over on this combo in four consecutive outings, including an appearance against the Wings at home. Over that four-game span, Austin has averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game while posting a pair of double-doubles. The 24-year-old has some of the best per-minute efficiency in the WNBA, and she appears to be back to full strength.

Brittney Sykes Under 9.5 Rebounds + Assists (-144) at Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 10:30 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Unlike the Austin player prop, which has appealing odds, Sykes' combo line for her secondary stats is better suited as an additional leg on a parlay or a wager to be used with a profit boost. Sykes has missed the last two games due to a right leg injury and is questionable for Saturday's matchup, so it's possible that this bet voids if she doesn't play. However, she's come in under this line in five of her last six appearances, including an outing against the Wings in which she managed just four assists and one rebound, making it her lowest mark on this combo all season. Sykes generally isn't the most reliable player in either of these categories, and it's possible that she faces some limitations if she's able to suit up Saturday.