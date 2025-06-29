This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Sunday, June 29

Napheesa Collier 4+ Assists (-160) versus Connecticut Sun

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:15 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Collier has reached this mark in seven of her last eight appearances. The lone time she failed to was when she played only 19 minutes against the Aces on June 17 due to a back injury.

A'ja Wilson under 8.5 rebounds (-110) at Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:20 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Wilson has grabbed more than eight rebounds only once in four appearances since returning from a three-game absence and only twice since May 23. The Mercury deploy a no-center starting lineup, but they still rank middle of the pack in rebounds allowed per game, so I think their group effort will be enough to limit Wilson's chances on the boards.

Angel Reese 30+ PTS + REB + AST (-105) at Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:30 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Are people still questioning Angel Reese?!? Yes, the Sky continue to struggle as a team, but Reese has more than done her part. Over the last three games, she's averaging 15.0 points, 18.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 steals in 33.0 minutes, which includes an 18-point, 17-rebound, six-assist performance against the Sparks on June 24.

Angel Reese Over 26.5 PTS + REB (-102) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:25 a.m. CT

Joe Mayo: Reese has cleared this line in each of the Sky's last three games, including Tuesday's win over the Sparks. During that span, the 23-year-old forward has averaged 15.0 points and 18.0 rebounds across 33.0 minutes per game. Additionally, she's hit this mark in five of her last eight appearances. The Sparks rank ninth in the WNBA in defensive rating versus opposing forwards, and I like Reese to continue her strong play against them Sunday.

Gabby Williams Over 22.5 PTS + REB + AST (-108) at Golden State Valkyries

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:25 a.m. CT

Joe Mayo: Williams has been on a tear of late, posting two double-doubles in her last five games. The 28-year-old forward has cleared this line in four of those five outings, averaging 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists across 33.4 minutes per game during that span. The Valkyries rank near the bottom of the league in defending opposing forwards, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Williams continue her productive play Sunday.

Sabrina Ionescu 2+ made three-pointers at Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:45 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Ionescu has been ice-cold from beyond the arc, going 3-for-19 over her last three appearances. She's been battling a neck injury, which is likely playing a part in her struggles. However, she's not on the injury report and expected to contribute, so I think the All-Star is bound to break out eventually. Before this shooting slump, Ionescu connected on multiple 3s in 10 straight games.