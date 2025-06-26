Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, June 26

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, June 26

Dearica Hamby to be Top Points Scorer (+600) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:45 p.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: If you're looking for a longshot, look no further than Hamby to be the top scorer in tonight's matchup against Indiana. Top forwards and centers in the league have had plenty of success against the Fever, and Hamby is an All-Star level player. She has six games with at least 19 points this season, while teammate Kelsey Plum (+195) has seven and Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell (+120) and Aliyah Boston (+650) have five each. Mitchell has back-to-back 20-plus point games, and you might think that she'll be even more productive since Caitlin Clark has been ruled out. However, the stats show that everyone is better when Clark is running the offense. When Clark was out for five games earlier this season, Mitchell only topped 17 points once, and Boston averaged only 11.0 points per game.

Jewell Loyd 2+ Three-Pointers Made (-110) vs. Washington Mystics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:55 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: After this prop hit in the first quarter during Wednesday's blowout win over the Sun, we'll go back to the well a night later in hopes that Loyd can make multiple threes for the sixth time in her last seven appearances. FanDuel has significantly worse odds on this prop at -136 at the time of publishing, but DraftKings' odds make this wager appealing for Thursday. The Mystics have a better three-point defense against opposing guards than Connecticut, as guards have made 31.7 percent of their three-point attempts against Washington, compared to 37.9 percent against the Sun. However, Loyd has had plenty of volume from distance recently, so I expect her to hit the over once again.