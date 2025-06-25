Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, June 25

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, June 25

Jewell Loyd Over 17.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-130) vs. Connecticut Sun

BetMGM, 3:50 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Loyd hasn't quite lived up to her expectations in Las Vegas after she was traded from the Storm to the Aces during the offseason, but she's been strong over her last five appearances, averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 32.4 minutes per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor and 46.9 percent from beyond the arc. Loyd's main production comes through her scoring prowess, so she could cool off once her efficiency declines, but I like her to hit this over against the struggling Sun. She made a road appearance against Connecticut on May 20 and recorded 20 points and five rebounds in 21 minutes, so she's had proven success against the Sun this year.

Jewell Loyd Over 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (-114) vs. Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:05 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Doubling down on Loyd, I expect her recent three-point volume to continue against the Sun. She made a season-high six shots from beyond the arc during the Aces' previous meeting against Connecticut this season. While she went 0-for-4 from long range during Sunday's win over the Fever, she had averaged 3.8 made three-pointers per game over her previous four appearances. The Sun have allowed the third-highest three-point conversion percentage to opposing guards this season, so Loyd should have plenty of looks Wednesday.

Golden State Valkyries +9.5 vs. New York Liberty (-105)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:55 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Valkyries entered the regular season tied for the lowest expected win total at 9.5 wins, but they've exceeded expectations early in the year, beginning their first season as a WNBA franchise with a 7-6 record. They faced off against the Liberty in New York twice in late May, with the first matchup ending in a 28-point loss before they lost by five points two nights later. While Golden State is dealing with several EuroBasket-related absences, the team will have the advantage of playing at the Chase Center against a Liberty team that has lost three of their last four matchups. Even if the Valkyries can't pull off the win in Ballhalla, I expect that they'll be able to keep the final deficit to single digits.